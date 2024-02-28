10 Of The Most Iconic Big Block Engines Ever Built

The V8 engine configuration has long been favored for its inherently favorable qualities of being well-balanced, relatively compact, and with a high capacity for power output. Shortly after the turn of the 20th century, French aero engine builder Levavasseur introduced his Antionette V8 as the first engine produced with this configuration. Although some inventive tinkerers installed Antionettes in automobiles, Cadillac took the lead in producing the first mass-produced. V8 for passenger cars in 1914 with its 5.4-liter L-head V8. 13,000 units were produced in the first year

In the era following WWII, American auto manufacturers pioneered the mass-market V8 engine, making it the standard-bearer powering American cars. Displacement figures for early models remained modest until the 1960s brought an increasing degree of large and powerful American V8 engines to market, and they became known as big block V8s. A big block is not well defined, but the inherent characteristics generally include large displacements of more than 400 cubic inches (about 6.5 liters) with engine blocks that are physically larger than engines with smaller displacements. The girth of the block factors into this unofficial designation as the modern 7.0-liter LS7 from the Corvette is based on a small block design while early Chevrolet W-series 348 and 409 engines are big blocks.

Regardless of how they are classified, these 10 big block V8s are the most iconic ever built.