The 5 Most Impressive Chevy Trucks Of All Time

Chevrolet is one of the most enduring automotive brands in the United States, which is kind of ironic since the name came from a Swiss race car driver named Louis Chevrolet. While Chevy is a subsidiary of General Motors — and has been since GM acquired it all the way back in 1918 — you'd be forgiven for assuming it was its own thing. After all, Chevy is one of the biggest players in the global automotive scene, having sold millions of cars and trucks over the years.

Speaking of trucks, while Chevy has no shortage of excellent cars to its name, the brand's many pickup trucks constitute some of its biggest claims to fame. Thanks to Chevy's many innovations in the sphere, a pickup truck has become a truly multi-purpose vehicle, something you can use both to handle your physical labor and just take for a casual drive. Chevrolet helped make pickups popular in the U.S., and that's an effort that's been ongoing for generations.

Just about all of Chevy's trucks are worth admiring, but we can think of at least five that deserve special praise.