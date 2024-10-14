Is The 2025 Chevrolet El Camino Real?

Throughout the decades, Chevrolet has released some incredibly successful vehicles, but there are a few models that reside in a league all their own. Alongside such greats as the Chevy Corvette, Impala, and Chevelle, to name a few, is the ever-iconic El Camino. The coupé utility vehicle was released between 1959 and 1960 before disappearing from the market for a few years. It returned for a second and final run from 1964-1987, with Chevrolet then choosing to discontinue the El Camino for good. It turned heads thanks to its classy look and combination of pickup truck and sedan traits, making it quite a standout from pretty much everything else on the market at the time.

Sadly, despite its enduring popularity, the El Camino has yet to return to the road in the 21st century — but could it be coming back? The internet rumor mill has been flooded with claims and even videos touting the grand return of the El Camino after almost 40 years in retirement, but this likely isn't true — at least right now. Chevrolet has yet to come out and formally announce the El Camino's comeback, and numerous of the videos purporting to be about the 2025 El Camino are generated using artificial intelligence.

This instance of the rumored 2025 El Camino instead brings about a wider discussion about the prevalence of AI misinformation online, and how car enthusiasts can go about spotting and combatting it.

