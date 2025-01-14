What Does SS Stand For On Chevrolet's Cars & Do Any Current Models Have The Badge?

The SS badge sets certain Chevrolet vehicles apart from their stable mates. Generally used on Chevy high-performance products like the Camaro, SS stands for Super Sport. When used on vehicles like the Chevy 454 SS pickup truck, the Monte Carlo SS, the Impala SS, and the very-simply-named Chevrolet SS, the letters generally signaled the addition of power and performance over standard models.

Advertisement

Even though the Chevy Camaro has been discontinued (for the time being), the latest Camaro SS is a good example of this set of product differences. Standard power for the 2024 Camaro (the last year it was produced) came from a 3.5-liter V6. It produced 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers were reasonable for the class and enough to make the Camaro entertaining, but the Camaro SS was much more powerful. With a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 under the hood, the 2024 Camaro SS produced 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. The V6-powered Camaro may have been enough for rental car fleets, but the big V8 was where all the action was at.