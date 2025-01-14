What Does SS Stand For On Chevrolet's Cars & Do Any Current Models Have The Badge?
The SS badge sets certain Chevrolet vehicles apart from their stable mates. Generally used on Chevy high-performance products like the Camaro, SS stands for Super Sport. When used on vehicles like the Chevy 454 SS pickup truck, the Monte Carlo SS, the Impala SS, and the very-simply-named Chevrolet SS, the letters generally signaled the addition of power and performance over standard models.
Even though the Chevy Camaro has been discontinued (for the time being), the latest Camaro SS is a good example of this set of product differences. Standard power for the 2024 Camaro (the last year it was produced) came from a 3.5-liter V6. It produced 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers were reasonable for the class and enough to make the Camaro entertaining, but the Camaro SS was much more powerful. With a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 under the hood, the 2024 Camaro SS produced 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. The V6-powered Camaro may have been enough for rental car fleets, but the big V8 was where all the action was at.
Are there current Chevy SS models? Yes and no.
At the moment, there are no SS models in Chevy's lineup. Sure, there's always the high-performance Corvette and its many tire-roasting variants, or the Silverado with its trail-conquering ZR2 and Trail Boss variants, but nothing on sale in 2025 (including the Vette) currently wears an SS badge. Chevy has been promising a Blazer EV SS for a few years now, and we expect it will arrive soon, but it's not currently available. Go to build a Chevy Blazer EV on Chevy's official site and only the LT and RS models are available.
What does the Blazer EV SS promise? Extra power, of course. The standard Blazer EV offers modest power ratings of 228 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque for AWD models, while the SS model promises more than double that: 595 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. That's a massive jump in performance, even by SS standards. The Blazer SS has been delayed several times, pushing its release date back over a few years, so anticipation may have turned to impatience with some SS enthusiasts over time. But if and when it eventually does arrive, we hope that the Blazer EV SS is just the start of a return to SS-badged vehicles in Chevy's lineup.