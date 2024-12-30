Chevy Impala: The Rise And Fall Of A Generational Automotive Icon

The 1959 Impala is very distinctive thanks to the sharp fins on the rear end, which kind of look like slightly flattened Cadillac fins. In 1961, a new generation was in order, and sadly, the fins were completely removed. The new body shell also moved the grille and headlights much lower down, giving the front end a totally new look.

Overall, this generation of the Impala was much boxier than before, but that wasn't a bad thing at all. It was still quite the sight to behold — in a good way. More important than any of this, though, was the addition of a new top-of-the-line model in the Impala range, and one that this car would become famous for: SS.

Before there was ever a Camaro SS, there was the Impala SS. This is one of the best-known versions of the Impala SS, and there was a lot to love about it. You could have it with your choice of six-cylinder and V8 power, sure, but the crème of the Impala SS crop is the 6.7-liter big (409-cubic-inch) big-block V8 with up to 425 horsepower. Yes, people, 425 horsepower in a Chevy from the '60s. That was truly massive power back then, and it's still pretty punchy today. That being said, if you can settle with one of the less powerful engines, the Impala SS is actually a relatively affordable way to get into classic American car ownership (and it's still a highly sough-after collector's car).

