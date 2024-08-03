5 Of The Most Iconic Chevy Cars From The '90s

There are many cars from the 1990s that have attained iconic status. Sports cars like the R33 and R34 Nissan GT-R as well as the Mk4 Toyota Supra have been lusted after by nearly every car enthusiast for decades. Supercars like the Lamborghini Diablo and the Ferrari F40 lit up our collective imaginations and were popular as bedroom-wall-posters all across America — and they've only continued to rise in popularity over the years. But foreign automakers weren't the only ones making cool cars in the '90s — Chevy made some pretty epic automobiles during that decade too.

With a broad range of available modes, from pickup trucks and SUVs to sedans and sports cars, Chevrolet was able to leave its mark on the car community in the 1990s in several big ways. Some of the cars and trucks that came out of the Chevrolet lineup back then still turn heads today, with impressive style and big power. But which ones stood the test of time? What were the most iconic cars in the 1990s to show up at Chevy dealerships?