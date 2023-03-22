5 Special Edition Chevy Camaros That Will Always Turn Heads

Chevrolet announced that we have seen the last of the sixth-gen Camaro, and it is unclear what the future holds for the iconic stable of muscle cars. The company waved goodbye with another Special Edition of the Camaro, but the brand has had a few of those over the years. The brand itself has been around for almost 60 years, has ridden alongside the most iconic muscle cars, grappled with the gas crisis, graced the silver screen, and existed through numerous financial crises that likely saw them towed from a driveway or two.

Special edition Chevy Camaros often go beyond mere specs and tie into something from popular culture. This has included popular toys and blockbuster movies. However, when they aren't appealing to other fanbases, the special editions tend to be all about the specs, and things often get pushed hard to the limit. Here, we're going to take a look at five special Camaros that have stood out in past decades. All of these cars have traditional internal combustion engines. If the Camaro concept isn't retired completely, there's a good chance the next special we're talking about will be battery-powered and a bit more eco-friendly than its V8-powered ancestors.