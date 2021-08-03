Hennessey celebrates three decades with the Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro

Hennessey Performance Engineering is celebrating three decades of making fast cars faster with a special and limited-edition vehicle. Hennessey says that it will offer 30 customers the opportunity to purchase extra special versions of one of its iconic vehicles, the Exorcist Camaro ZL1. The 30 units of the Exorcist Camaro cars will complete the 100-car production run for the special model.

Each of the Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro models will feature anniversary logos on the car’s front fenders. In addition, each of the cars will be individually numbered with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate denoting the build number for the 30 unit limited run. Like all Exorcist Camaros, the car sports 1000 horsepower and was designed specifically to destroy the Dodge Demon at the racetrack.

The Exorcist Camaro has a 217 mph top speed and can reach 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. All the power underhood pushes the car to a 9.5 second time down the quarter-mile. The 1000 horsepower V-8 produces 883 pound-feet of torque. The only difference between the 30 examples of the Exorcist Anniversary and the standard Exorcist comes in the special graphics and chassis plate.

Pricing is unannounced for the 30th Anniversary models. Modifications turning the standard Camaro ZL1 into the Exorcist include: