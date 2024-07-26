Which Cars Have A Turbocharged 6.5 Diesel Under The Hood?

Many car companies in the United States have been scaling back on their diesel engine offerings over the last few years. This includes the ceasing of production of the EcoDiesel engines that had been used in various Jeep and Ram truck models. As electric vehicles become more of a priority, the market for diesel fuel becomes less prominent — and it was already a niche market to begin with. However, diesel is not completely dead in America, and the Duramax engines from General Motors that have remained in production since 2001 are proof of that. Prior to GM introducing Duramax, its V8 diesel engines were instead produced by the Detroit Diesel Corporation for 20 years.

For the first decade of this run, it produced a 6.2-liter diesel V8, but in 1992, that was replaced by the even larger 6.5-liter V8 model. This particular engine had a great many uses for General Motors, but its attention was bifurcated, as it had a standard edition and a turbocharged version. That standard, naturally aspirated version was made for truly large vehicles like the Hummer H1 and the HMMWV military vehicles. Meanwhile, the turbocharged 6.5-liter Detroit Diesel V8 was something you were far more likely to see in a vehicle in your day-to-day life on the road. Let's spotlight all of the various GM vehicles that this particular engine powered over its decade in production.

[Featured image by Rutger van der Maar via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]