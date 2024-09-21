Is The Chevy Bel Air Really Returning In 2025?
The Chevy Bel Air from the mid-1950s was one of the most popular cars to ever wear a Chevy badge, and generally one of the most recognizable cars ever made. It's classic Americana, nostalgia, and old-school motoring all rolled into a single chrome-adorned package. With all that gravitas behind a name plate, it's no wonder that people would get excited over rumors of its return to Chevy's lineup.
As with anything you see online, especially in the days of AI-generation and clickbait, it's important to take automotive rumors with a massive 1950s American car-shaped grain of salt. If you've surfed through YouTube recently, you may have seen some videos that claim to depict the 2025 Chevy Bel Air. As unfortunate as it is, those images aren't real and Chevy isn't planning on bringing the Bel Air back to life, at least anytime soon. Aside from most videos neglecting to mention a single source (from General Motors or otherwise), any content that heavily relies on AI-generated images shouldn't be trusted in any capacity. AI-generated YouTube videos purporting to show off new concept cars or make a wild announcement are unfortunately becoming more and more common recently. That just further hammers down the point that you should get your news from a human journalist, automotive or otherwise.
It ain't happening
Even if the images weren't AI-generated, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Chevy to bring back the Bel Air for the 2025 model year, at least as a big luxury sedan or coupe. With the discontinuation of the Chevy Malibu earlier this year, Chevy doesn't have a single conventional sedan in its lineup, and it seems to be going full-steam ahead with continued electrification and crossover SUVs. In fact, the only General Motors brand that even offers a sedan is Cadillac and that's limited to variations of the CT5 and CT4, plus the ultra-exclusive electric Celestiq.
All told, no, Chevy is not bringing back the Bel Air. Despite what your Facebook timeline, your YouTube feed, or misinformed forum posts may indicate, the classic Chevy name from the 1950s to the 1960s isn't going to show up at the Chevy dealership parked next to Tahoe's and Traverses. That rumor can safely be disregarded.