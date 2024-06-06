6 Of The Worst Mistakes Google's New AI Overview Has Made So Far

In May 2024, Google held its latest Google I/O conference, which opened with a keynote speech that focused heavily on the developments related to the company's AI model, Gemini. One of the tools highlighted was AI Overview for Google Search, which launched immediately. Basically, AI Overview seems intended as a cross between Microsoft's Copilot — generative AI that tries to be diligent about summarizing linked citations — and the existing info box that already excerpts information from a top search result. At the conference, some of the more esoteric related AI tools, like being able to search using a user-generated video, got the most attention. In the days that followed, though, with AI Overview immediately available, it got the lion's share of the attention, and it wasn't for good reasons.

It quickly became very clear that AI Overview was not ready for prime time, with the AI routinely hallucinating sometimes dangerous answers. The bad answers ran the gamut, from inaccurate political information that fuels conspiracy theories to dangerous health advice. It routinely read obvious jokes as legitimate factual information, and, for some reason, relied far too heavily on random Reddit comments. "The examples we've seen are generally very uncommon queries and aren't representative of most people's experiences," a Google spokesperson told ArsTechnica. "The vast majority of AI Overviews provide high quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web." That sounds great in theory, but in practice it's become yet another AI horror story. Let's look at some of the worst examples so far.