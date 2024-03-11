These Horror Stories Prove That AI Could Pose A Serious Threat

At the center of the legendary Terminator film series is Skynet, an AI-powered system that controls the United States government's arsenal of nuclear weapons. In the films, Skynet became self-aware, determined that the entire human race was the greatest threat to its existence, and decided to launch a nuclear war to eradicate them. Skynet isn't real, but in 2024, the market for AI-powered applications is booming at an astonishing rate. It hasn't progressed to the point of being self-aware, much less being trusted to safeguard the U.S. military's nuclear arsenal, though "optionally manned" nuclear-capable aircraft have been explored as a future possibility. But its rapid deployment has exposed many aspects of the most popular AI apps as not yet being ready for prime time.

AI image generators and large language models arguably infringe on copyrights, and safeguards designed to prevent the image generators from being used to create non-consensual, violent, or sexually explicit imagery of real people have failed. Data sets have been trained irresponsibly and could result in image generators stitching together elements of actual child abuse imagery. ChatGPT is often wrong about factual matters, even when logic dictates that it shouldn't be, like when asked to summarize a provided document. And good old human error has introduced various other issues, particularly when the user doesn't quite understand exactly what ChatGPT is or how it works.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at a few examples of how messy the AI landscape has already become in less than two years since the original public release of ChatGPT started driving widespread public use of the technology.