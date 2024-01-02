Artists Rally Against Stable Diffusion In Class-Action Suit Over Stolen Art

The world of generative AI is riddled with legal loopholes around copyright laws, and that precarious situation extends right to its roots. In February 2023, Getty Images filed a lawsuit against the creators of an AI image engine called Stable Diffusion alleging illegal use of copyright-protected images to train its generative AI tool. Experts are of the opinion that 2024 will be a watershed year for AI and copyright laws.

Today, a coalition of artists have joined hands to file a class-action lawsuit against Stability AI and a number of companies using its Stable Diffusion tech. "It is a par­a­site that, if allowed to pro­lif­er­ate, will cause irrepara­ble harm to artists, now and in the future," says a press release from the representing law firm. The suit targets a Stability AI-funded company called LAION that is alleged to have created the largest dataset of images pulled from the internet without consent from the creators.

Stability AI reportedly used this vast dataset to train the Stable Diffusion AI model without crediting or compensating the artists behind it. The lawsuit also singles out Deviant Art, one of the biggest artist communities on the internet, for releasing an app that employed Stable Diffusion. The company allegedly did so, despite knowing that the LAION dataset contained images pulled from the DeviantArt community. This isn't the first controversy of its kind. Stanford researchers recently pointed out that the aforementioned dataset also contained images depicting child sexual abuse.