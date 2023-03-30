Midjourney AI Image Generator Ends Free Trials As Deepfakes And Abuse Run Rampant

Since being launched into the public spotlight in 2022, AI image generators, like Midjourney, DALL-E, and Stable Diffusion, have all faced a number of criticisms from detractors of the technology and skeptics alike. While some of the biggest issues with these AI image generators have been related to copyright and art ethics, the issue of fake news and misinformation has also been high on the list of issues.

While earlier iterations of the technology generated images that were easily spotted as being AI-generated, they've gotten good enough in recent months that someone with a knack for writing the text prompts can easily generate an image convincing enough to get your uncle on Facebook riled up about events that never happened. One particularly charged example that's been doing the rounds lately involves images of former president Donald Trump being taken into police custody.

Donald Trump has been arrested downtown Washington DC pic.twitter.com/81su1uCsBB — Erén⁷ 👾 (@BEYAWONCE) March 21, 2023

Midjourney, one of the more popular AI image generators has decided to clamp down on the potential for misinformation by removing its free trial, potentially reducing the user base drastically.