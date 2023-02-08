The Internet Is Disturbed By The First AI Cryptid

Fundamentally, Loab is an example of an AI art generator doing its job. Swanson was experimenting with "negative prompts" — search queries that, rather than giving an AI art generator concrete elements to elaborate on — request images be as different from the query as possible. Swanson's search string started with a simple one: "Brando:: -1." That is, she asked the generator for an image as unlike legendary actor Marlon Brando as possible. On receiving a nonsensical logo-like result, she reversed the query again, requesting something as unlike *that* image as possible. She expected to get back an image of, or at least resembling, Brando. If the first result was the opposite of Brando, then Brando should be the opposite of it.

That's not what happened. What happened was Loab, a woman with haunting, not-quite-human eyes and a face full of blood.

🧵: I discovered this woman, who I call Loab, in April. The AI reproduced her more easily than most celebrities. Her presence is persistent, and she haunts every image she touches. CW: Take a seat. This is a true horror story, and veers sharply macabre. pic.twitter.com/gmUlf6mZtk — Supercomposite (@supercomposite) September 6, 2022

As Swanson and her collaborators continued to explore the AI tool, searches repeatedly retrieved the same chilling image. In Swanson's words, "something about this woman is adjacent to extremely gory and macabre imagery in the distribution of the AI's world knowledge." She and her collaborators, plus a growing fan base, have continued to elaborate on and expand Loab as a concept, which in turn feeds the AI database and gives it more "Loab" to work with.