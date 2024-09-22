Every Sedan Powered By The General Motors LS V8 Engine

Few sedans are better project cars than the first two generations of the Holden Commodore SS. These Australian-built sports sedans used Holden's 5.0-liter Iron Lions V8 initially (VT generation), which may sound interesting, but with only 243 hp on tap, the engine was underpowered for the large sedan.

Advertisement

So, Holden asked for help from its parent company, GM, and put the LS1 engine in the refreshed 1999 VT Commodore SS Series II. With a larger, 5.7-liter capacity, and 306 hp on tap, the first-ever LS engine brought some much-needed zest to the series. In the refreshed VX and VY models, the power increased to 320 hp. Crucially, though, the VX Series II got an extra toe-control linkage on the rear axle and new suspension bushings, which made the LS1-powered sedan much tighter in the corners.

Moreover, the LS1 didn't just bring more power — it was also much lighter than the Iron Lions V8, thanks to the aluminum block. Despite that, the block was very stiff, as GM used the sump as a stressed member. However, as LS enthusiasts probably know, the LS1 wasn't without its problems. Namely, due to the big intake ports, it was dead at low revolutions. Holden didn't help matters by using long gearing, which made the Commodore SS lazy off the line. And, yes, the LS1 also likes to get drunk on oil. Still, owners probably forgot about these issues once the LS1 reached above 3,000 rpm and started sounding quite angry.

Advertisement