GM's LS1 Vs. LS6 Engine: What's The Difference Between Them?

The popular small-block Chevy 350 has long been one of the most popular engine choices for General Motors automobiles. However, GM's venerable 350 cubic-inch V8 wasn't created overnight. Its roots go back to the mid-1950s when the first of a long line of small block V8s sharing similar architecture was created.

From its origin as the 265 cubic-inch (4.3-liter) Turbo-Fire, the small block Chevy V8 and later GM iterations have featured a common 4.4-inch spacing between cylinder bore centers, a single camshaft, pushrod-activated valvetrain, and two-valve-per-cylinder combustion chambers. This foundation set the stage for multiple generations of the small block Chevy V8, or SBC, platform, including the frequently-swapped LS1 engine.

Since its introduction in 1997, the LS1 has become a central piece of not just GM's legacy, but American car culture at large. Chevy has continued to evolve its powertrains in the years since, though, with the LS6 giving its older cousin a big boost in 2001. Here's how the two engines stack up against one another.