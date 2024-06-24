10 Of The Most Powerful V8 Engines Ever Put In A Cadillac

Cadillac is one of the oldest automakers in the United States. It began in 1902 but was purchased by GM in 1909. The brand put its stamp on the industry early, being one of the first carmakers to introduce interchangeable parts to the automotive industry. It is the first company to offer a passenger car with a fully-enclosed cabin as well as a car that featured an electronic self-starter. It is also famously the first automaker to use a V-style engine in its cars.

Cadillac has used the V8 for most of its history, which spans over a century. As such, the company offers some of the most interesting and powerful such engines in the market. In addition, engines from Cadillac are collector's items in some of the older models. It's even put some of this technology into SUVs like the Escalade-V, which is one of the fastest on Earth.

These days, the brand is mostly known for its luxury vehicles. The aforementioned Escalade is the crown jewel in Cadillac's lineup, but you can still find some sports cars like the CT5 Blackwing. Here, we'll talk about the tremendous and iconic powerhouses that sit in these vehicles. Cadillac, via GM, is among the last automakers to regularly make use of a V8 engine, and it uses it quite extensively even to this day.