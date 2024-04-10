5 Of The Most Impressive Engines In Production In 2024

As electric vehicles continue to make up a larger percentage of new car sales every year, it might seem like all the best engines are going extinct — especially the high-horsepower engines enthusiasts love so much. Nostalgia and pessimism may lead you to believe that the automotive industry's best internal combustion days are in the past, and that all the good engines have been swapped out for soulless EVs with ultra-silent operation — but don't be so sure.

Several impressive engines are being built today and these are being used in all sorts of vehicles. Supercars and sports cars are faster than ever. Big V8s are still putting out massive horsepower numbers and so are smaller engines, with extraordinary horsepower-per-liter numbers.

There are high-revving and high-horsepower engines out there and there are ultra-efficient engines too, with different standards for performance, but just as impressive. Which of these engines is the most dramatic? Which engines are the most efficient? And just how much horsepower is too much? These engines beg the questions.