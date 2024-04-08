Pontiacs Most Powerful Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

General Motors (GM) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2009. This occurred toward the end of the Great Recession, and automakers sought bailout money to avoid going under. For GM, the company had to trim some fat to get relief, so it decided to trim its brands down to its core four, including Chevrolet, GM, Buick, and Cadillac. That means Pontiac, a brand over 80 years old at this point and struggling mightily, got the axe. The final Pontiac rolled off the lot in 2010. Reportedly, it was a white Pontiac G6.

In the good old days, Pontiac was a well-known player in the American muscle car era in the 1960s and 1970s before government emissions regulations ended it. The automaker boasts some of the most iconic and powerful cars of the era: the Pontiac GTO, Catalina, and Firebird. Some folks even credit Pontiac with kickstarting the muscle car movement. Pontiac had some powerful engines in the 1950s and by 1961, the brand not only won 30 out of 54 NASCAR Grand National wins but was selling those very engines over the counter to enthusiasts.

Pontiac would stop building its own engines after the 1981 model year. From that point, the automaker used GM or Chevy engines in all of its models until the brand's demise. Thus, if we want to see the most powerful engines that Pontiac ever built, we'll have to take a trip back to the 50s, 60s, and 70s.