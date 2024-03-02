Here's What Made The Pontiac 421 Super Duty Big Block Engine So Impressive

Pontiac made more than its share of classic muscle cars during the brand's run from 1926 through 2009, including the classic Road Runner and GTO. Two Pontiac badges that don't often get listed with the GTO, Firebird, and Trans Am in discussions of the brand's most powerful models are the Catalina and the Ventura. For a few years, however, those two cars were outfitted with one of the beastliest engines in automotive history.

In 1961, the super stock drag racing category was crowded with 400-plus cubic inch Chevys, Fords, and the newly introduced Dodge 413 Max Wedge. At the time, Pontiac's largest engine was a 389 cubic inch V8. Just prior to the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Labor Day Weekend in 1961, however, the automaker made the following announcement (via NHRA): "Pontiac is now offering to qualified drivers a 421 cubic inch high-performance engine option. The 421 engine is available only with related heavy-duty driveline components. It can be fitted to any Catalina or Ventura 2-door model."

[Featured Image by CZMarlin via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-By 4.0]