The Best Years For The Ford F-150, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)

The popularity of many vehicles ebbs and flows over time, however the Ford F-150 is not only Ford's best-selling vehicle by a long shot, but for 42 years straight it has also been the best-selling vehicle in the United States, regardless of type. The 2024 sales so far look like it will be on top for the 43rd straight year too.

Nevertheless, just because the Ford F-150 has been an automotive pillar for so long does not necessarily mean that every model year is created equal. Generations of the pickup truck vary in quality, and even within each generation there are certain years that are more reliable and perform better than others. If you are in the market for a used Ford F-150, we'll spotlight four model years you should take into consideration as the best the company has to offer, and four more that you should avoid at all costs.

These model years were chosen based on customer reviews from actual drivers from a variety of different sources. We included automotive marketplaces that accept reviews from drivers, such as Edmunds and Kelly Blue Book. We also included publications, such as Consumer Reports and J.D. Power, that verify car owners and actively send out surveys to gather feedback on the short and long term experiences of car ownership. To find the most negative driver reactions to model years, sites like CarComplaints were of vital importance.

[Featured image by Sarah Larson via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]