6 Of Our Favorite Special Edition Ford F-150 Trucks

The Ford F-150 Raptor needs no introduction. It is well-known for its rugged off-road capability, aggressive stance, and robust engine, which makes it especially high-performance. When the original Raptor arrived in 2010, it soon became one of the most powerful F-150 models ever, owing to an available 411-hp 6.2-liter V8 shared with the F-Series Super Duty; the standard engine for 2010 was a 5.4-liter Triton V8 with 310 hp and 365 lb-ft, but it was axed for the 2011 model year, making way for the 6.2-liter V8 to become the only engine choice. Along with the powerful engine, the F-150 SVT Raptor was made all the more special by its unique suspension setup, which included front coil-over and rear leaf springs, as well as Fox Racing shock absorbers, which combine to offer the benefits of increased shock absorbency and stability.

The Raptor's talent grew even further with the introduction of the second-generation model in 2017, with Ford introducing a new aluminum body that reduced more than 500 pounds from the overall weight of the truck. Beneath the skin, the Raptor also got smaller but punchier, with its new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine coming on strong with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Fox also raised the diameters of the Fox shocks from 2.5 to 3.0 inches while making several other changes, including adding a 17-inch aluminum wheels shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires to boost the Raptor's off-road credentials. Ford again made significant suspension upgrades along with other changes for the Raptor's third generation, which kick-started in 2021. But by far the biggest news was the introduction of the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which upped output to a potent 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 engine lifted from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

