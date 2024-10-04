6 Of Our Favorite Special Edition Ford F-150 Trucks
The Ford F-150 is clearly a logical choice for American consumers looking for a durable full-size pickup truck with strong towing and payload capabilities, a range of potent engine options, strong off-road prowess, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. All of these features combine to make it such an eminent, highly regarded half-ton truck. However, every once in a while, Ford (or a custom car fabrication company, as in the case of the Tonka F-150 and 2019 Harley-Davidson F-150) goes the extra mile to introduce something a little more special than the 'regular' F-150 models.
The story of the special edition Ford F-150 trucks began with the Nite package, which debuted in 1991 as a monochromatic option (It featured a black paint and trim with a blue-to-purple stripe) which, initially, could be had with the regular cab, four-wheel drive XLT Lariat trim. Since then, special edition models have become a huge part of the F-150's legacy, to the extent they now symbolize so much of what the F-150 represents. While all of Ford's F-150 special edition models are quite pleasant in their own ways, a select few tickle our fancy a little more than others.
Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
The Ford F-150 SVT Lightning was the very first in a range of Ford muscle trucks. Its introduction back in 1993 meant Ford truck owners could for the first time experience top-level performance and utilitarian functionality rolled up in one package. Available between 1993 and 1995, the first F-150 SVT Lightning generation had 240 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque on tap courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.8-liter Windsor V8 engine designed for a more assertive driving experience, with 0-60 mph reached in 7.2 seconds, according to MotorTrend. And while that output is barely adequate by modern standards, it was great for its era. To provide some context, most other 1993 Ford F-150 models were equipped with a 4.9-liter inline-six that made 145 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. In fact, even the much-touted GMC Cyclone truck could only muster 40 extra hp and 10 more pounds of torque over the F-150 SVT Lightning at 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.
While that might still have meant that bragging rights were ultimately lost out to bowtie faithfuls, the original Ford F-150 SVT Lightning had more to offer than just raw power (even though the second generation Ford SVT Lightning later upped output to between 360 and 380 horses and 440-450 lb-ft). The half-ton pickup truck came with an enhanced suspension system with front coil- and rear leaf springs, Formula GP shocks, front and rear sway bars, as well as Firestone Firehawk P275/60HT-70 radial tires. The outcome was obvious: a full-size truck that handles more in line with cars than trucks in its class. The SVT Lightning also features unique Lightning badging and bucket seats with electrically adjustable side and lumbar supports to go with the sporty image. A total of 11,563 first-gen F-150 Lightnings were sold between their introduction in December 1992 and eventual discontinuation in 1995.
Ford F-150 Raptor
The Ford F-150 Raptor needs no introduction. It is well-known for its rugged off-road capability, aggressive stance, and robust engine, which makes it especially high-performance. When the original Raptor arrived in 2010, it soon became one of the most powerful F-150 models ever, owing to an available 411-hp 6.2-liter V8 shared with the F-Series Super Duty; the standard engine for 2010 was a 5.4-liter Triton V8 with 310 hp and 365 lb-ft, but it was axed for the 2011 model year, making way for the 6.2-liter V8 to become the only engine choice. Along with the powerful engine, the F-150 SVT Raptor was made all the more special by its unique suspension setup, which included front coil-over and rear leaf springs, as well as Fox Racing shock absorbers, which combine to offer the benefits of increased shock absorbency and stability.
The Raptor's talent grew even further with the introduction of the second-generation model in 2017, with Ford introducing a new aluminum body that reduced more than 500 pounds from the overall weight of the truck. Beneath the skin, the Raptor also got smaller but punchier, with its new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine coming on strong with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Fox also raised the diameters of the Fox shocks from 2.5 to 3.0 inches while making several other changes, including adding a 17-inch aluminum wheels shod with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires to boost the Raptor's off-road credentials. Ford again made significant suspension upgrades along with other changes for the Raptor's third generation, which kick-started in 2021. But by far the biggest news was the introduction of the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which upped output to a potent 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 engine lifted from the Mustang Shelby GT500.
Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition
You'd expect a collaboration between powerhouse brands like Ford and Harley-Davidson to birth something truly special, and the Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition did not disappoint. The F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition was first launched in August 1999 ahead of the 2000 model year. It came standard with the same 5.4-liter Triton V8 as the aforementioned second-gen F-150 SVT Lightning but made less power at 260 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Output did increase over the years, however, reaching 450 hp and 500 lb-ft by 2007, thanks to a SALEEN supercharged 5.4L Triton V8.
In addition, the truck had unique features and styling cues, including Ebony black leather seats sporting Harley-Davidson-badged seat backs, chrome steering column stalk, a "billet" type grille, and a hard shell tonneau cover. As well, the 2000 F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition was the first production F-150 to come with 20-inch wheels. There was also a tuned muffler sourced from the SVT Lightning, along with dual chrome 3.5-inch "slash cut" exhaust tips, 1.0-inch lowered suspension, and 3.73:1 rear axle ratio for improved towing, acceleration, and off-road performance.
Ford F-150 Foose Edition
If you ever wondered why the original F-150 SVT Raptor wasn't considered the most powerful F-150 model back in 2010 despite spitting out a fiery 411 horsepower, it's because Chip Foose's F-150 hung tightly onto the record since snatching it following its introduction in 2007 — although with the 445-hp stage 3 F-150 specialty package already in the picture, the Raptor wasn't going to have a sniff at the title even in the absence of the Foose Edition. The vehicle in question is another Roush-developed supercharged and intercooled 5.4-liter V8 mammoth that kicked out 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, which, in those days, was enough to make it the most powerful half-ton truck on the market.
The Ford F-150 Foose Edition was the result of a partnership between Ford and legendary car designer Chip Foose, and was based on the Ford F-150 FX2 Sport. Unique cues included a low-slung body kit amplified by larger flares and custom rocker panels that catch the eye, polished 22-inch Foose wheels shod with P275/45R22 Pirelli tires, Foose-specific front fascia with special grille and bumper, a Ford Racing exhaust system, a leather-covered center console, "Foose" embroidered floor mats, and more. Only 500 Ford F-150 Foose Edition trucks were ever made, making this one of the rarest F-150 models out there.
Ford F-150 Tonka
More often than not, as we grow older, the toys that once held our interests become relics of the past, leaving us with nothing but memories and nostalgia. Except, nostalgia is a powerful thing and Tonka trucks are no ordinary toys. Elkhart-based Tuscany Motor Company saw fit to capitalize on their popularity and breathe life into these toys, and the result is the ridiculous life-sized Tonka Special Edition Ford F-150 with plenty of power and modern amenities. Armed with a Shelby supercharger, the 5.0-liter V8 makes a Raptor R-rivaling 700 horses, up from the 385 horsepower the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 makes in regular 2016 F-150 models.
It also features, among others, uniquely tuned, heavy-duty performance shocks, 6-inch suspension lift, 20-inch black wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 325/60R20 tires, Tonka Yellow brake calipers, and a performance exhaust with dual black tips. Inside, the special-edition truck featured everything from leather seats with yellow "Tonka" embroidery on the headrests to custom floor mats with yellow Tonka logo, and similar. Tuscany Motor Company initially planned to produce 200 units of the Tonka Special Edition Ford F-150 back in 2016, but it made only 128 units in the end.
Ford F-150 Dallas Cowboys Edition
Sometimes, we prefer our F-150's styling pared down to essentials, and the 2016 Ford F-150 Dallas Cowboys Edition conveys just that, thanks to a stunning silver exterior finish enhanced with subtle but unique detailing of the profile — the color was chosen to complement Dallas Cowboys silver helmets. Built on the F-150 XLT with Chrome Package, the truck was meant to commemorate the opening of the Ford Center at The Star stadium in Frisco, Texas.
It stands out with details like blue-white-blue rocker panel stripes, 20-inch chrome wheels with Cowboys star center caps, as well as the Cowboys' star logo on the front doors and tailgate, molded heavy-duty cargo bed mat, chrome foot plates, and the floor mats. On the performance front, the Ford F-150 Dallas Cowboys Edition was available with the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that develops 385 hp and 387 lb-ft of torque. A total of 400 Ford F-150 Dallas Cowboys Edition were made, each carrying a base price of $41,925.