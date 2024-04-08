Everything To Know About Ford/Harley-Davidson Pickup Trucks
Although it was a German engineer, Gottlieb Daimler, who created the first combustion engine pickup in the mid-1890s, Americans have taken to the trucks like no other country on Earth ever since. In fact, Ford met demand in 1925 — when it was popular to buy its Model T Roadster and convert it aftermarket with a pickup body and bed — by producing the Model T Pickup truck on its factory assembly line. Nearly a century later, looking at the worldwide sale of pickups, the U.S. was responsible for 44% of units sold in 2022, according to Motor 1.
Another brand synonymous with the famous flag of red, white, and blue, is the classic motorcycle manufacturer founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, known as Harley-Davidson. Nobody makes bikes like this American artisan, with many models considered the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. Ford and Harley-Davidson have crafted some of the most iconic vehicles in history, so naturally, a partnership was in order. In the late '90s, the two originators combined forces to create a unique series that celebrated both the truck and the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson F-150, born of this partnership, offered a special mixture of American pride, engineering, and spirit.
The Harley-Davidson F-150
The first Harley-Davidson F-150 debuted in 2000 and came equipped with a 5.4-liter V8 that could generate a respectable 260 horsepower. The vehicle featured several visual nods to Harley-Davidson, including orange pinstriping, added chrome, and exclusive badging. Performance was soon improved with the F-150 Lightning, which used the same engine but offered 360 horsepower as a two-door pickup, versus the Harley-Davidson four-door super crew cab. The design also offered better airflow to the engine.
To enthusiast's delight, the 2002 Harley-Davidson F-150 came with a supercharged V8 that bumped up performance to 340 horsepower. Suddenly, instead of offering only visual modifications, this new special edition model included more muscle under the hood. To accentuate this added power, the 2002 Harley-Davidson F-150 came with dual orange pinstripes down the sides that transformed into flames near the rear of the truck. It also included unique badging, wheels, interior, and chrome accents. The supercharger was available in a number of models, with the 2008 version offering even more brawn at 450 horsepower. These models weren't the only examples of the automaker's engineering prowess; this list of the best engines ever put in a Ford truck will impress.
The end of the road
From 2000 to 2013, Ford produced a Harley-Davidson F-150, signifying a remarkable partnership between the auto and motorcycle manufacturers. The decision to stop producing the pickup was reportedly due to market saturation, and while there were passionate fans and even collectors of vehicles owing to the unique combination, overall sales were low in comparison with more mainstream options.
Although Ford stopped making the special edition pickup, you can still purchase models from custom shop Tuscany Motor Company, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana. The outlet also offers an F-250 Harley-Davidson with cosmetic and performance enhancements. This upgraded model comes with a massive 6.7-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates an impressive 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. It also includes a beefed-up suspension system with premium Fox shocks, huge 22-inch wheels, and meaty 37-inch terrain-conquering tires. Visual updates consist of modified fenders, an exclusive grille, Harley-Davidson badging, and orange Harley accents. Tuscany has even made other interesting models, like the F-150 Tonka truck, one of the most ridiculous trucks you could buy.