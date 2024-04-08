Everything To Know About Ford/Harley-Davidson Pickup Trucks

Although it was a German engineer, Gottlieb Daimler, who created the first combustion engine pickup in the mid-1890s, Americans have taken to the trucks like no other country on Earth ever since. In fact, Ford met demand in 1925 — when it was popular to buy its Model T Roadster and convert it aftermarket with a pickup body and bed — by producing the Model T Pickup truck on its factory assembly line. Nearly a century later, looking at the worldwide sale of pickups, the U.S. was responsible for 44% of units sold in 2022, according to Motor 1.

Another brand synonymous with the famous flag of red, white, and blue, is the classic motorcycle manufacturer founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, known as Harley-Davidson. Nobody makes bikes like this American artisan, with many models considered the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made. Ford and Harley-Davidson have crafted some of the most iconic vehicles in history, so naturally, a partnership was in order. In the late '90s, the two originators combined forces to create a unique series that celebrated both the truck and the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson F-150, born of this partnership, offered a special mixture of American pride, engineering, and spirit.