2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R And Tremor First Drive: Pavement Princesses Put To The Test
The Ford F-150 has been America's best-selling truck for 47 years running. Heck, for 42 of those years it's been the most-bought vehicle in the United States, eclipsing popular models like the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4. However, Ford is not one to rest on its laurels and the 2024 F-150 gets a few thoughtful updates.
I am an off-road aficionado. I've campaigned purpose-built buggies in desert races, stock vehicles in navigational rallies, and even took a chance on some electric vehicles in races that took me far from the charging infrastructure. When Ford invited me out to sample the latest off-road goodness that is the 2024 Ford F-150 in Tremor and Raptor R trims well, let's just say I arrived early, raring to go.
You can snag a 2024 F-150 in XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, or Raptor trims. There are also six engine options, three bed lengths, three cab configurations, and your choice of two- or four-wheel drive. I don't know the math on all that but the combinations seem endless. Chances are you'll be able to find the right configuration for your needs.
Headed out of the desert on a tight trail in the 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor
Making that decision a little easier, the specialized Tremor and Raptor trims are only available with the four-door SuperCrew cab and the short five-and-a-half foot bed. I'm not even mad, as this configuration provides plenty of interior space and the short bed makes both trucks a bit more nimble in the dirt, which is where these vehicles shine.
The whole lineup of F-150s get a few exterior design tweaks for 2024, but it would take a discerning eye to spot them. On the whole the truck remains good-looking and rugged with LED lighting, bumper steps to access the bed, and a few appearance packages to bring a bit of bling if that's your jam.
The first half of my day is spent in the Tremor trim. While this is not nearly as bonkers as the Raptor or Raptor R variants, it still has more than enough capability to get families where they need to go. New for this year, the exterior gets some cool orange highlights, an available modular bumper that's just waiting for a winch or light bar, and the option of adding the new Pro Access Tailgate.
A 5.0-liter V8 engine is standard with 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, with an EPA fuel rating of 19 miles per gallon combined. Alternatively, buyers can select the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 for 500 pound-feet of twist, and the same fuel economy. That's a no-brainer decision in my opinion. The bummer is that the cool 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 hybrid is not available for the Tremor. This powerplant puts out 430 ponies and 570 pound-feet of torque, all while achieving 23 miles per gallon combined. Put it in the Tremor, Ford!
The F-150 Tremor gets some neat orange accents
Regardless of powertrain, a 10-speed automatic puts power to the pavement. The Tremor can be driven in two- or four-wheel drive but also has a 4-Auto to help with traction in slippery situations. On the road the transmission is fantastic, always in the right gear and quick to downshift when my right foot asks for more power. The ride quality can be a bit floaty when then truck is unladen–a problem all pickups have–while the 33-inch all-terrain tires are also noisy on the road. I'll take a bit of commotion in return for better traction on the dirt.
We leave the pavement near Yucca Valley, California and head up to the small mountain community of Big Bear. The terrain isn't particularly challenging so I leave the truck in Normal mode, but I also have options for Mud/Ruts, Deep Snow/Sand, and Rock Crawl. As we start climbing the truck's off-road tuned suspension struts its stuff, easily soaking up the occasional G-out where winter snow run-off has crossed the trail. This is not a go-fast truck–there isn't quite enough travel for that–but it provides a comfortable ride at a slower pace.
The Tremor sports skid plates on the front differential, transfer case, and fuel tank, but with a breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and 9.4 inches of ground clearance I never really come close to touching them. The side steps are another matter, and a few times I hear the distinctive "thunk" of metal hitting rock, but they're strong enough to withstand these small impacts.
We arrive at a small off-road playground with a few steep hills scattered with loose rocks. Here 4WD low helps; the approach angle of 27.6 degrees means I don't even come close to scraping my front bumper. Coming down the hill I don't have to worry about scraping either, with a healthy 24.3 degree departure angle. That said, if you plan on really wheeling your Tremor in rocky conditions, adding larger tires or a one-inch lift to improve those numbers just a skotch would only be a benefit.
Ford has added a Pro Access tailgate with three different opening angles
Both the Tremor and Raptor trims get a few off-road tech goodies to make piloting this full-size truck easier. Trail Turn Assist will brake the inside rear wheel, essentially shortening the truck's wheelbase and whipping it around in a tighter circle. It's a great feature for tight and twisty trails, where the last thing you want to do is futz around with a multiple-point turn. Also on hand here is Trail One Pedal Drive, perfect to avoid left-foot braking in technical rock crawling situations. Instead, the truck will provide an appropriate amount of braking force when the driver lifts off the throttle. Finally, Trail Control acts like an off-road cruise control, keeping you at a low, set speed so you just have to pay attention to tire placement.
As we reach the pavement of Big Bear, our group pulls over to air up the tires. However, instead of attaching an air compressor to the battery, the Tremor is equipped with the optional Pro Power Onboard. I open the Pro Access tailgate–more on that in a minute–plug it in, and I've got 2 kW of power at my disposal. Trucks equipped with the PowerBoost hybrid engine get 2.4 kW of power standard, or can opt for the 7.2 kW system to run things like welders and other high-amperage tools for up to 32 hours.
The Pro Access tailgate is Ford's entry to the tailgate wars we've been seeing in the truck segment as of late. While not quite as flexible as GM's design, the available tailgate here has a 20/60/20 split. It can flip down like a traditional tailgate, but that 60-percent functions as a swing gate that can open to 37-, 70- or 100-degrees to allow for easier access to the bed, even if the truck has a trailer attached.
The 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R comes standard with beefy 37-inch tires
But really, I'm here for the Raptor trim, and today is my lucky day as Ford only has the über-ridiculous Raptor R for me to drive. Under the hood is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 pushing out 720 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. Trust me, this is not the truck for an off-road dilettante. You can very easily get in trouble with this much power, and I recommend you take advantage of Ford's Raptor Assault driving school in Utah before you strike out on your own. I also highly recommend you take out a second mortgage on your house to pay for fuel, as the truck nets just 12 mpg combined.
The Raptor R comes with massive 37 inch tires which unfortunately cut down on overall travel when compared to the standard Raptor. Still, 13 inches of rear travel and 14 inches in the front is nothing to sneeze at, nor is the 13 inches of ground clearance. The 3.1-inch Fox Live Valve shocks got an upgrade for 2024, and the company has added dual-valve variable rebound control to the already-great dual-valve compression management technology. There's less bucking at high speeds and the truck is easier to control than last year's model.
Oh, and about those high speeds. Ford let me loose on a course out in Johnson Valley, California. This playground is close to home and I know it well. I start off by putting the truck in Baja mode which will hold the revs higher and longer, optimize throttle tip in and basically unleash everything the truck has to offer. I head up a vaguely smooth dirt road, easily hitting triple digits. The truck gets a bit light, but I know from experience that I've still got everything under control.
I hit the brakes for the first left hand turn, get the truck pointed in the right direction and squeeze back on the throttle. The next thing I know I'm going 60 miles per hour in the whoops, the truck skipping on top of them, and I am an off-roading goddess. I head back down to Soggy Dry Lake bed at a cool 85 miles per hour to try out a little autocross course.
Here I test out two-wheel drive and I'm able to get the rear to break loose and drift around the long sweepers quite easily. Keeping it in four-wheel drive is definitely the faster way through this section, but it's not nearly as fun.
Send it!
Although there are plenty of rock crawling trails out here to test the Raptor R's approach, departure and breakover angles of 33.1, 24.9 and 24.4 degrees respectively, I'm more interested in churning up some dunes. We head out towards Means Dry Lake bed and nearby soft sand. It's in the 90s which means the sand is at its most soft and the truck's tires are aired down to about 28 psi for a larger footprint.
I scamper up one side of the dune and soon find myself at wide open throttle, spitting giant roosts of sand out from under my wheels. I can see the top of the dune but I know the other side is a rock graveyard, so I turn left, side hilling across the face before dropping back down to the base. I try it again, approaching with a bit more speed and almost hit a bush, but I manage to get just a bit higher. This dune would make lesser vehicles weep, but with all this power on tap the Raptor R makes it look easy.
I even get a chance to get airborne as we head back to Ford HQ. My guide tells me to take my first try at 60 miles per hour and I begrudgingly comply. This gets all four wheels off the ground but just barely. It's tough to overcome the gravity of 6,000 pounds worth of muscle-y truck.
The second time I ignore all advice and hit the jump at around 75 miles per hour. The truck soars through the air as I lift off the throttle to avoid damaging the transmission on landing. It hits the ground a bit caddy whompus, but the shocks soak everything up and I hardly feel any head toss. Heck, my seat belt doesn't even lock up. I've jumped plenty of trucks before and this Raptor R is the business. I'd try it at 80 miles per hour but alas, my time in the truck is up.
Both the Raptor and Tremor trims have well-appointed interiors
Both the Tremor and Raptor trims are well equipped with things like 10-way power-adjustable heated seats, power adjustable pedals, a 12-inch infotainment screen with SYNC 4 and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a configurable digital gauge cluster. The Raptor R has a few more creature comforts like Recaro seats that are heated and ventilated, heated rear seats and steering wheel, a head-up display, and ambient lighting.
Your overall utility will take a hit with these off-road specific models, thanks to their softer suspension. When properly configured the 2024 F-150 can tow 13,500 pounds and haul 2,445 pounds in the bed. The Tremor can tow a respectable 10,200 pounds, while the Raptor R is at a paltry 8,700 pounds. Similarly, payload is down as well: the Tremor can handle 1,780 pounds in its bed, the Raptor R only right around 1,400 pounds.
The good news is that both come standard with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist technology that will autonomously back up your truck, positioning the hitch precisely under the coupler. If you've ever tried to hitch up a trailer on your own, you'll get why this is a game-changer. Even with a back-up camera, it's tough to get everything lined up perfectly the first time.
Also on hand here is the Pro Trailer Back Up Assist, which takes the backwards thinking out of reversing a trailer. Instead of turning the steering wheel left to make the trailer go to the right, all you need to do is twist a dash-mounted knob in the direction you want the trailer to go. Newbies no longer have to be stressed out about backing their trailer down the boat ramp.
A 12-inch infotainment screen is standard across all trims for 2024
Although not offered on the Raptor trim, Ford has made improvements to BlueCruise, its hands-free/eyes-up semi-autonomous highway driving assist. This technology can keep the vehicle at a set speed behind a car and centered in the lane on suitable roads–read: major highways–all without any input from the driver. A camera keeps track of eye movements and, should the driver look away or become distracted, a series of audible and visual warnings are released.
For 2024, Ford has added lane change assist. While driving hands-free, simply hit the turn signal and the truck will make the change when it's deemed safe. Granted, it errs on the side of caution, and more than once I have to take over and guide it into the neighboring lane or risk being stuck behind a Prius going 50 mph for the rest of my life. When another car merges into my intended lane at the same time I am, the system immediately darts back to its original position.
Also new for 2024 is a lane repositioning feature, that subtly pushes the truck towards one side of the lane if it detects a large vehicle like an RV or semi-truck encroaching on its space. Not once do I feel like I can reach out and touch neighboring trucks, nor do I ever feel like I'm crowding the opposite side of the lane, so the technology seems to work well.
BlueCruise is now offered as a subscription, costing $2,100 for the first three years if you sign up at the time of your F-150 purchase. If you decide to wait you get a free three-month trial run, with the option to renew for $800 per year or $75 per month.
Serious trucks, hopefully for serious drivers
While a base 2024 Ford F-150 XL in two-wheel drive starts at a relatively affordable $39,000 or so, including delivery, don't expect these two hot-shot trucks to be anywhere close to that number. The Tremor starts at $66,145 but, when I add things like the 2 kW onboard generator, towing package, BlueCruise, heated and cooled front seats ,and the more torquey 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, suddenly I'm at $80,000.
If that's not bad enough, the Raptor R starts at $112,000, and it's pretty easy to get the price to around $120,000 when clicking various options–and that doesn't include any dealer mark ups.
Still, it's tough to deny just how good these trucks are. The 2024 F-150 Tremor is a great vehicle for families who want a low-key adventure with plenty of capability, not to mention the means to power a campsite. As for the 2024 F-150 Raptor R, that will undoubedly appeal to adrenaline junkies who want to push their skills–and their truck–to the limit.