2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R And Tremor First Drive: Pavement Princesses Put To The Test

But really, I'm here for the Raptor trim, and today is my lucky day as Ford only has the über-ridiculous Raptor R for me to drive. Under the hood is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 pushing out 720 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. Trust me, this is not the truck for an off-road dilettante. You can very easily get in trouble with this much power, and I recommend you take advantage of Ford's Raptor Assault driving school in Utah before you strike out on your own. I also highly recommend you take out a second mortgage on your house to pay for fuel, as the truck nets just 12 mpg combined.

The Raptor R comes with massive 37 inch tires which unfortunately cut down on overall travel when compared to the standard Raptor. Still, 13 inches of rear travel and 14 inches in the front is nothing to sneeze at, nor is the 13 inches of ground clearance. The 3.1-inch Fox Live Valve shocks got an upgrade for 2024, and the company has added dual-valve variable rebound control to the already-great dual-valve compression management technology. There's less bucking at high speeds and the truck is easier to control than last year's model.

Oh, and about those high speeds. Ford let me loose on a course out in Johnson Valley, California. This playground is close to home and I know it well. I start off by putting the truck in Baja mode which will hold the revs higher and longer, optimize throttle tip in and basically unleash everything the truck has to offer. I head up a vaguely smooth dirt road, easily hitting triple digits. The truck gets a bit light, but I know from experience that I've still got everything under control.

I hit the brakes for the first left hand turn, get the truck pointed in the right direction and squeeze back on the throttle. The next thing I know I'm going 60 miles per hour in the whoops, the truck skipping on top of them, and I am an off-roading goddess. I head back down to Soggy Dry Lake bed at a cool 85 miles per hour to try out a little autocross course.

Here I test out two-wheel drive and I'm able to get the rear to break loose and drift around the long sweepers quite easily. Keeping it in four-wheel drive is definitely the faster way through this section, but it's not nearly as fun.