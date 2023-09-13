Ford F-150 EcoBoost Vs PowerBoost: What's The Difference?

Ford is unveiling many changes it has made for the 2024 F-150. Among the multiple trim options you can choose from, Ford is giving you a list of engines, each with its own strengths to suit your needs. There are a total of six different powerplants on tap for the 2024 model year, ranging from the compact and efficient 2.7-liter EcoBoost to the mighty supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that will be in the Raptor R.

There will also be a 3.5-liter EcoBoost, a 3.5-liter PowerBoost, a 3.5-liter High Output motor, and the famed 5.0-V8. Ford fans everywhere should recognize the EcoBoost name and branding. But for the uninitiated, EcoBoost is the name of Ford's engine architecture and technology that emphasizes efficiency and turbocharging. The EcoBoost engine line has undergone many improvements and changes leading into the 2024 model year, but it was first introduced in 2009. The 2024 Ford F-150, for example, will be available with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.

PowerBoost, however, was introduced with the current generation of F-150 and was first available for the 2021 model year. Despite the similarities in name, it is not just a more powerful version of the EcoBoost. It's an entirely new line of engine tech for Ford.