Ford F-150 EcoBoost Vs PowerBoost: What's The Difference?
Ford is unveiling many changes it has made for the 2024 F-150. Among the multiple trim options you can choose from, Ford is giving you a list of engines, each with its own strengths to suit your needs. There are a total of six different powerplants on tap for the 2024 model year, ranging from the compact and efficient 2.7-liter EcoBoost to the mighty supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that will be in the Raptor R.
There will also be a 3.5-liter EcoBoost, a 3.5-liter PowerBoost, a 3.5-liter High Output motor, and the famed 5.0-V8. Ford fans everywhere should recognize the EcoBoost name and branding. But for the uninitiated, EcoBoost is the name of Ford's engine architecture and technology that emphasizes efficiency and turbocharging. The EcoBoost engine line has undergone many improvements and changes leading into the 2024 model year, but it was first introduced in 2009. The 2024 Ford F-150, for example, will be available with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.
PowerBoost, however, was introduced with the current generation of F-150 and was first available for the 2021 model year. Despite the similarities in name, it is not just a more powerful version of the EcoBoost. It's an entirely new line of engine tech for Ford.
Ford's full-hybrid
PowerBoost is the name for the hybrid models of the F-150. On the 2024 F-150, the hybrid system comprises a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, up to a 7.2kW battery, and an electric motor integrated into the transmission. That translates to 430 horsepower (notably, that's more horsepower than the 2023 F-150's 5.0 V8). But the real benefit comes from the added electric motor, which boosts the F-150 PowerBoost's torque figures to a quite respectable 570 lb-ft. Not too bad. According to Ford, the PowerBoost option will be available on the XLT through Platinum Plus trims.
Ford has not released exact fuel economy estimates for the 2024 models, but the 2023 model achieves 23 combined miles per gallon. Pretty good for a four-wheel drive truck. Additionally, Ford is making the hybrid PowerBoost model the same price as the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost-powered F-150. Previously, the full-hybrid treatment represented a $1,760 price increase over the V6 EcoBoost.
PowerBoost owners also benefit from extended onboard power that can not only be used to charge all your devices and run electronics but also to power a job site, much like the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Ford notes that the highest 7.2kW power level exclusive to PowerBoost trucks can run a job site for up to 32 hours. That's perfect for smaller needs like camping or a picnic outdoors, but it could be a lifesaver when the power is out, or you need to complete a job far away from any generators.