Here's What Made The Ford SVT Lightning So Special

The current Ford F-150 LIghtning is the brand's flagship electric vehicle, but it's named after another older F-150 variant — the SVT Lightning. The original Lightning was not electric at all, and was a "muscle truck" long before other Fords like the Raptor came on the scene or trucks from other brands like Ram TRX by Stellantis.

The first iteration of the Lightning came around in 1993, and was sold until 1995. That initial iteration was powered by a 5.8-liter V8 that generated 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque, which wasn't at all lacking by 1993 standards. However, the SVT Lightning that gave the model its muscular reputation came out in 1999 with the debut of the F-150's then-new, tenth-generation platform.

That truck housed a supercharged 5.4-liter "Triton" V8 that threw down 380 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. For comparison, a Ford Mustang SVT Cobra from the same era — with its 4.6-liter V8 — produced only 320 horsepower, marking one of the few times in Ford history where a truck was more powerful than the hottest variant of the Mustang.