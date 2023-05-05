Here's What Made The Ford SVT Lightning So Special
The current Ford F-150 LIghtning is the brand's flagship electric vehicle, but it's named after another older F-150 variant — the SVT Lightning. The original Lightning was not electric at all, and was a "muscle truck" long before other Fords like the Raptor came on the scene or trucks from other brands like Ram TRX by Stellantis.
The first iteration of the Lightning came around in 1993, and was sold until 1995. That initial iteration was powered by a 5.8-liter V8 that generated 240 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque, which wasn't at all lacking by 1993 standards. However, the SVT Lightning that gave the model its muscular reputation came out in 1999 with the debut of the F-150's then-new, tenth-generation platform.
That truck housed a supercharged 5.4-liter "Triton" V8 that threw down 380 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. For comparison, a Ford Mustang SVT Cobra from the same era — with its 4.6-liter V8 — produced only 320 horsepower, marking one of the few times in Ford history where a truck was more powerful than the hottest variant of the Mustang.
A truck for more than just haulin'
While the Ford Raptor, another vehicle from Ford's SVT ("Special Vehicle Team"), was certainly certifiably powerful when it debuted, it was more of an off-road-focused truck for blasting through dunes and getting caked in mud. The SVT Lightning, on the other hand, was more like a muscle car than a baja truck. It was low off the ground, and taking off-road likely wouldn't end too well. Even so, it had legitimate performance chops.
A 2001 SVT Lightning put through its paces could accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds; not particularly earth shattering, but more than respectable for a hot rod pickup. That's three tenths of a second faster than a Mustang GT from the same era, and almost the same time as a Chevy Camaro SS. The "Lightning" moniker wasn't just surface level. Still, the new F-150 Lightning EV beats them all with a 0-60 time of four seconds.
Nothing else like it
The SVT Lightning is a bit of an oddball in automotive history, and the idea of a muscle car that can handle a trip to the hardware store hasn't really been replicated by any auto manufacturer since. Granted, there likely aren't too many people that absolutely need a pickup that can run a 13.8 second quarter mile on the way to the lumber yard.
Performance trucks in 2023, at least mechanically, aren't too different from the SVT Lightning of yore. The Ram TRX and Ford Raptor R both use supercharged V8 engines, after all. That being said, those trucks are mostly off-road focused, and are hardly suited for straight line hauls on the drag strip, at least from the factory.
Perhaps Ford was trying to be as edgy as possible with the SVT Lightning, as was the custom in the late-1990s and early 2000s. This was absolutely not your average plumber's truck after all. Aside from the name, the SVT Lightning doesn't really have a modern equivalent, which makes it not only hard to classify exactly what it is, but also makes it undoubtedly one of the most interesting trucks to come from Ford's history.