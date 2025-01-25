12 Weird Classic Cars With Truck Beds

The average dimensions of a full-sized truck are enough to make many tank drivers blanch. Mid-sized pickup trucks have grown larger over the years too — some of the latest ones have even grown beyond the full-sized trucks of yesteryear.

Advertisement

Today's pickup trucks are nothing short of roadway leviathans, but in the not-too-distant past, drivers had an alternative option: a car chassis combined with a truck bed. Despite being probably the most sensible and ambitious crossover in automotive history, they were far from common. However, they weren't exactly rare, either.

Though the car/truck hybrid has fallen by the wayside in favor of recent automotive trends, the curiosities still dot the landscape of automotive history. From the iconic Chevrolet El Camino to the tragically misnamed Suzuki Mighty Boy, lets take a cruise down the memory superhighway and unearth some of the weirdest and most classic car/truck combos that ever made it to market.

Advertisement