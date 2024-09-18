How Long Is A Full-Size Truck? A Look At Average Dimensions

If you're in the market for a pickup truck, there's every likelihood you'll hear the word "full-size truck" being freely bandied about as part of the discussion. That's because it is an incredibly popular truck segment in America, with nearly 2 million sold in 2023 alone. The strong engines, generous size, and versatility make full-size pickups the ultimate do-it-all vehicles for towing and hauling heavy loads, transporting families in comfort, and lifestyle use, as they are agile enough to hit the highway or head off the beaten path without trouble.

But just how long is a full-size truck? Well, any mention of an exact size will depend on the model, trim level, and configuration you're looking at, but the typical length of a modern full-size truck ranges from 209 inches to around 253 inches. If nothing else, such enormous dimensions reveal just how much bigger pickup trucks have become over time. In 2003, the length of the smallest Ford F-150 was around 206.9 inches. By 2024, that same truck had grown to 209.4 inches. But there's more to the story, as is the case with almost every pickup truck on the market.