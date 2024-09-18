How Long Is A Full-Size Truck? A Look At Average Dimensions
If you're in the market for a pickup truck, there's every likelihood you'll hear the word "full-size truck" being freely bandied about as part of the discussion. That's because it is an incredibly popular truck segment in America, with nearly 2 million sold in 2023 alone. The strong engines, generous size, and versatility make full-size pickups the ultimate do-it-all vehicles for towing and hauling heavy loads, transporting families in comfort, and lifestyle use, as they are agile enough to hit the highway or head off the beaten path without trouble.
But just how long is a full-size truck? Well, any mention of an exact size will depend on the model, trim level, and configuration you're looking at, but the typical length of a modern full-size truck ranges from 209 inches to around 253 inches. If nothing else, such enormous dimensions reveal just how much bigger pickup trucks have become over time. In 2003, the length of the smallest Ford F-150 was around 206.9 inches. By 2024, that same truck had grown to 209.4 inches. But there's more to the story, as is the case with almost every pickup truck on the market.
Ford F-150
Thanks to the F-150's many standout features, the truck has resonated with drivers and enthusiasts for years. Perhaps the most outstanding of all is the fact it's still being trimmed to appropriate dimensions for those concerned about modern trucks getting too big. The shortest 2024 F-150 model is the base 2-door regular cab XL with a 6.5-Foot short bed. It measures 209.4 inches in length, 79.9 inches in width, and 75.4 inches in height. The 2-door regular cab model also has a short wheelbase at 122.8 inches and sits relatively closer to the ground with a clearance of 8.2 inches.
The biggest 2024 F-150 model is the 6.5-foot short bed SuperCrew, which is as long as 243.9 inches. The Lariat SuperCrew with the 6.5-foot bed, for example, is 243.9 inches long, 79.9 inches wide, and 77.5 inches tall. Its wheelbase is also quite long at 157.2 inches, and the ground clearance is a sizable 9.7 inches.
Most 5.5-foot SuperCrew and 6.5-foot SuperCab models measure 232.0 inches in length, while regular cab models with the 8-foot bed are typically 228.1 inches long.
Ram 1500
At the lower rung of the full-size truck dimensions, the Ram 1500 is bigger than the Ford F-150, given the base Tradesman quad cab is 228.9 inches long, 82.1 inches wide, and 77.6 inches tall. The Ram 1500 also has a longer wheelbase at 140.5 inches.
Most Ram crew cabs with the longer 6-foot-4-inch bed measure 241.8 inches long, 82.1 inches wide, 77.5 inches tall, and have a wheelbase of 153.5 inches, while crew cabs with the shorter 5-foot-7-inch bed measure 232.9 inches long, 82.1 inches wide, 77.5 inches tall, and have a 144.5-inch wheelbase.
Although it is mostly similar to other crew cab models with the short 5.7-inch bed, the Ram 1500 Rebel crew cab short bed is slightly taller than its siblings at 79.2 inches. It also features ample ground clearance to go with that height, at 9.1 inches — meaning it's quite a tall truck — though not Raptor tall.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 is subject to the same varied cab and bed configurations treatment as other full-size pickup trucks, meaning you get a wide array of cab and bed options. The smallest Silverado 1500 model is the regular cab with a 6.6-foot-long bed. It is 210.9 inches long, 81.1 inches wide, and 75.7 inches tall, with a 126.5-inch wheelbase. It also has a modest ground clearance of 7.9 inches.
Regular cab versions with the 8-foot-long bed are predictably bigger, reaching 229.7 inches of length, 81.1 inches of width, and 75.6 inches of height, while also riding on a 139.6-inch wheelbase.
If you pair a 4-door crew cab Work Truck with the shorter 5-foot-8-inch bed, it will result in a slightly bigger 231.9 inches of length, 81.2 inches of width, and 147.4 inches of wheelbase, but a marginally shorter 75.5 inches of height. Double cab models with the 6.6-foot-long bed are sized similarly to the 5-foot-8-inch bed crew cab, but are a smidge taller at 75.6 inches.
Crew cab models with the 6.6-foot bed are the longest of the Chevrolet Silverado models, thanks to their 241.4 inches of length. They also have 81.2 inches of width, 75.4 inches of height, and a 157.0-inch wheelbase.
GMC Sierra 1500
Like any modern truck, the GMC Sierra 1500 has evolved with each new generation, and that includes its size. In 2000, a regular cab with a standard bed measured 203.2 inches in length, 78.5 inches in width, and 73.8 inches in height, and had a 119.0-inch wheelbase. For the 2024 model year, a regular cab with the standard bed comes in at 211.0 inches long, 81.2 inches wide, and 75.9 inches tall (some configurations measure 75.7 inches tall). In addition, its wheelbase has extended to a whopping 126.0 inches.
Double cab Sierra models with the standard 6.6-foot-long bed have a length of 231.9 inches, a width of 81.2 inches, a height of 75.6 inches, and a wheelbase of 147.0 inches. As with its fraternal twin, the Chevy Silverado, crew cab models with the 6.6-foot bed are the biggest of the Sierra models, with 241.5 inches of length. They also measure 81.2 inches in width and 75.4 inches in height, while the wheelbase spans 157.0 inches.
Toyota Tundra
The Toyota Tundra is the biggest of the major modern full-size trucks. The most compact model measures 233.6 inches in length, 80.2 inches in width, and 78.0 inches in height, and boasts a 145.7-inch wheelbase. To provide some context, that dimension makes the smaller Tundra slightly longer and taller than a medium-sized Ram 1500, which has 232.9 inches of length, 82.1 inches of width, 77.5 inches of height, and 144.5 inches of wheelbase. The Tundra is also one of the higher-riding full-size trucks, with 9.3 inches of ground clearance.
Meanwhile, Tundra CrewMax models with the 6.6-foot bed are even longer at 245.6 inches (the wheelbase is 157.7 inches long). Although, the width and height both stay the same at 80.2 and 78.0 inches, respectively. Throw in a Tundra Double Cab with the 8.1-foot bed, and the length and wheelbase are both up significantly to 252.5 and 164.6 inches respectively, making this the biggest light-duty pickup truck.
Nissan Titan
The Nissan Titan is one of the cheapest V8-powered vehicles on the market. It comes standard with a 5.6-liter V8 that's good for an astounding 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, all for a reasonable starting MSRP of $46,690,making for an even more enticing option if you prefer your trucks to be compact. The biggest Nissan Titan model, the Crew Cab PRO-4x, measures 229.5 inches in length, 80.7 inches in width, 77.2 inches in height, and features a 139.8-inch wheelbase. Although, with 9.8 inches of ground clearance, it's anything but low.
If you're fond of lower trucks, the base 2024 Nissan SV crew cab may suit your exact needs, considering its 8.4 inches of ground clearance. It's also shorter (in length and height) and narrower, taking into account its 228.2 inches of length, 79.5 inches of width, and 75.4 inches of height. That being said, the wheelbase does hold constant at 139.8 inches.