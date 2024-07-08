6 Of The Cheapest Cars Currently Produced That Have V8 Engines Under The Hood
The automotive market of the 21st century is decidedly different from the one of the past, and each year sees new innovations buyers can take advantage of, from electric powertrains to autonomous driving assistance features. However, there are still some classic features that some owners still look for in a new car — such as a V8 engine. Not only do they provide more power and torque than typical engines found in road vehicles, like a V6, but they also help produce that extremely satisfying growl that, let's face it, just makes driving more fun.
Obviously, the V8 is found more in muscle cars, luxury vehicles, and higher-end trucks, but if you're looking for a new car on a budget, there are still some options available. Plus, an eight-cylinder engine will typically add to the resale value of your car when it comes time to sell it, which can help offset their higher cost. That said, you can also expect higher maintenance costs and lower fuel efficiency with a V8. Some manufacturers still offer V8 engines as standard in relatively more affordable models that are still being made today. So if you want to spend as little money as possible and still ride around with a V8, here are six of the cheapest cars currently produced that have a V8 under the hood.
2024 Nissan Armada SV
There are several affordable Nissan Armada trims that include a V8 engine as standard, including several 2023 models that are still available. If you want a current-gen Armada with a V8, you won't have to pay that much more, either — the 2024 Nissan Armada SV starts at $56,520. Under the hood of the 2WD vehicle is a 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve eight-cylinder engine that can deliver up to 400 horsepower. It's not the most fuel efficient SUV, however, as it only has a rating of 16 city/highway miles per gallon.
While it's not very fuel efficient, Nissan doesn't skimp on safety features for the Armada, which makes it an especially good choice for families. Included with the vehicle is Nissan's Safety Shield 360 system, featuring high beam assist, rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, moving object detection, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The standard interior of the 2024 Nissan Armada SV comes with charcoal-colored leatherette seats and a 12.3-inch NissanConnect infotainment touchscreen display that is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay integration. You'll have to pay more for additional features like four-wheel drive, though you can also save a few grand by going with a 2023 Armada that still has a V8 under its hood.
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro
In SlashGear's review of the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X, we praised the vehicle's off-road performance and turbo-diesel engine, but noted that the vehicle is "probably overkill for the majority of pickup truck buyers." But, if you're looking to save money and opt for something just a little more low-key, you can go with the more affordable Pro trim. While it doesn't come standard with a V8, it costs less than $2,000 to upgrade the trim to a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine — bringing its starting price up to a reasonable $50,985.
With a V8 under its hood, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro can deliver 355 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 383 lb-ft of torque at 4,100 rpm. The upgraded engine is also paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that includes overdrive, driver shift control, and a tow/haul mode, which will make the truck more practical and easier to handle when pulling heavier loads. It's also equipped with powertrain-grade braking that will reduce brake wear and will automatically slow the truck as you drive downhill, as well as cruise-grade braking, which will automatically downshift the drivetrain if the truck exceeds a certain speed while going downhill.
Other standard features included with the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro are 17-inch silver-colored steel wheels, two front frame-mounted black vertical recovery hooks, a six-function GMC MultiPro Tailgate, remote keyless entry, HD rear vision camera, and a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. There are also several safety functions, such as automatic emergency braking, lane assist, and forward collision alert.
2024 Dodge Durango R/T
The 2024 Dodge Durango R/T starts at $49,265 and includes a 5.7-liter V8 HEMI engine with variable valve timing, fuel saver technology, and a multi-displacement system that, altogether, makes the rear-wheel drive SUV as responsive and efficient as it is powerful. It comes in black or white, though for an additional $395 you can get it in various shades of red, blue, or gray, as well as add dual stripes for another $1,495. Add another $1,195, and you can even equip the Durango R/T with a trailer-tow package that includes a class IV receiver-hitch, both 7-Pin and 4-Pin connectors, a trailer brake controller, and rear load-leveling.
That's not a bad price for a full-sized SUV with a beefy V8 under the hood. Its standard eight-speed automatic transmission gives you plenty of control over the gear train, thanks to its quick and responsive shifting. Two overdrive gears boost performance as well, and the transmission includes an adaptive torque converter lock and turbine torsional damper that can reduce slippage for lower lock-up speeds. The interior of the Durango includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display and cloth bucket seats with the gearshift inserted for convenient access. If you're in the market for a current-gen SUV that's also powered by a V8, you won't find many options cheaper than the 2024 Dodge Durango R/T.
2024 Nissan Titan
You might think it's a bit much to ask in this day and age for a light pickup that still comes standard with a V8 and is also relatively affordable, but Nissan has you covered with its Titan. The 2024 Nissan Titan starts at $48,700 and comes in red or deep blue, in addition to black, white, and gray. At this lower price, the truck comes with two-wheel drive — it'll cost more to pair your V8 with all-wheel drive and other drivetrains.
Features include a nine-speed transmission, P265/70R18 all-season tires, and an active grille shutter, as well as driver assist features like intelligent cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. It also offers trailer sway control and a lockable tailgate with dampened assist. The interior includes a 60/40-split fold-up rear bench seat, carpeted flooring, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth support — wireless Apple CarPlay is also available at an additional cost. As for the motor, the 5.6-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 that comes standard with the Titan will generate up to 400 horsepower and give you around 17 city/highway mpg.
2024 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS
The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS is one of the cheapest cars with a V8 engine that is currently being produced, but the sixth-generation Camaro won't be produced for long, so you'll want to get one while you can. Many of the most powerful engines ever put in the Chevrolet Camaro have been V8s, and fortunately that also includes the current-gen 2024 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS, which starts at $43,895 (for the record, the LT1 is a few grand cheaper and includes the same engine.) The 6.2-liter V8 DI engine can generate up to 455 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 455 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm and has an estimated 16/24 city/highway mpg rating. The 1SS is rear-wheel drive and comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, and has a 3.74:1 rear axle ratio.
Also, standard with the 2024 Camaro 1SS is an extra-capacity cooling system and heavy-duty air-to-oil cooler that'll help the V8 efficiently generate peak performance while preventing potential engine oil breakdown under heavy loads. There is also an auxiliary engine cooler and coolers for the transmission and rear differential, as well as battery rundown protection that will automatically turn off interior lamps left on after the ignition is turned off.
Other features include four selectable driver modes (Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, and Track), speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), front and rear performance anti-lock brakes, capless fuel fill, and dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with bright tips. On the inside, you get Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 Plus System, which you can interact with through the car's 8-inch diagonal HD touchscreen. It allows for cloud-connected personalization, voice recognition and controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback
Who among us hasn't imagined ourselves behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang Fastback, pretending we're barreling down streets like we're in "Bullitt" or pulling maneuvers like the 1967 Mustang Fastback does in "Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift." Part of the iconic vehicle's charm is the V8 engine at its heart, and you'll be happy to know that Ford is not only still producing Fastbacks with the eight-cylinder engine, but they're also not charging an arm and a leg for one. The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback starts at $42,460 and comes standard with a Gen-4 5-liter Coyote V8 that, when paired with an active valve dual 3.5-inch exhaust, can produce up to 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque.
With this kind of juice, you can take the Mustang to the track in addition to using it to run errands. That's exactly why Ford also includes companion track apps with the vehicle that can display performance metrics — such as lateral and longitudinal g-forces, acceleration, and lap times — on the dashboard's 12.4-inch LCD digital instrument cluster.
You'll certainly hear and feel the power of the V8 under the Mustang's hood, but you'll also have a car that looks as cool as it performs. It comes with a distinctive, raised wedge decklid spoiler that will match the vehicle's body color, as well as a shark fin antenna, LED sequential tail lights, and LED projector headlamps with LED signature lighting. Also, standard are a 3.55 limited-slip rear axle and six-speed manual gearbox, though you can pay extra to upgrade to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with paddle shifters if you prefer.