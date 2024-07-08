6 Of The Cheapest Cars Currently Produced That Have V8 Engines Under The Hood

The automotive market of the 21st century is decidedly different from the one of the past, and each year sees new innovations buyers can take advantage of, from electric powertrains to autonomous driving assistance features. However, there are still some classic features that some owners still look for in a new car — such as a V8 engine. Not only do they provide more power and torque than typical engines found in road vehicles, like a V6, but they also help produce that extremely satisfying growl that, let's face it, just makes driving more fun.

Obviously, the V8 is found more in muscle cars, luxury vehicles, and higher-end trucks, but if you're looking for a new car on a budget, there are still some options available. Plus, an eight-cylinder engine will typically add to the resale value of your car when it comes time to sell it, which can help offset their higher cost. That said, you can also expect higher maintenance costs and lower fuel efficiency with a V8. Some manufacturers still offer V8 engines as standard in relatively more affordable models that are still being made today. So if you want to spend as little money as possible and still ride around with a V8, here are six of the cheapest cars currently produced that have a V8 under the hood.