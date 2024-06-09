The 7 Most Powerful Engines Put In The Chevrolet Camaro

As far as pony cars go, few nameplates have as much cachet as the Chevrolet Camaro. Introduced in 1966 for the 1967 model year, the Camaro was late to the game — Ford and Plymouth had already released the Mustang and Barracuda, respectively, in 1964 — but eventually became a bonafide muscle car competitor, rivaling Mustang through most of the 1970s and 1980s, as well as on its initial return in the 2010s. Unfortunately, as with so many of our beloved high-performance, internal combustion engine-powered cars, Chevrolet has announced that it'll be retiring the Camaro name after 2024, possibly due to poor sales over the past few years.

While the company hasn't said it's abandoning the Camaro name entirely, it has yet to offer any hints as to what the future holds for the storied name. But whether the Camaro and its V8 engines are gone for good or just gone for now, one thing's for certain: No matter what Chevrolet does with the Camaro name in the future, the company can be proud of some of the power plants it's used over the Camaro's six generations and 50-plus years.

From the semi-official ZL1 and L72 V8s in 1969's COPO Camaros to the fire-breathing supercharged LS and LT engines of more recent vintage here's a look back at some of the most powerful engines GM has ever put in the Camaro.