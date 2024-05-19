GM's LS3 Vs. LS7 Engine: What's The Difference Between Them?

The small-block Chevrolet (SBC) V8 has undergone several refinements over the decades since its creation. While every true SBC generation uses the same 4.40-inch cylinder bore spacing, single camshaft, and pushrod-driven valvetrain, few specimens rival the popularity of the fourth-generation LS engine lineup. However, the similarities with Gen III LS engines, including their lightweight aluminum engine block and cylinder head construction, make them popular as well.

The two most popular and powerful naturally aspirated Gen IV LS engines are the LS3 and LS7, which powered different versions of Chevrolet's C6 Corvette. At the time of their introductions, the Gen IV LS3 and LS7 each represented leaps in horsepower gain over their predecessors. Of course, there are LS engines with more horsepower and torque, such as the LSA and LS9, but those examples used forced air induction supercharger systems. In contrast, the LS3 and LS7 achieved their power via naturally aspirated fuel induction systems. With the similarities between the LS3 and LS7 out of the way, let's explore what makes them different.