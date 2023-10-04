One Of The Most Overlooked WWII Fighters: The Hawker Hurricane

One advantage the Hurricane had during one of the most intense dogfights in history was its construction. Unlike the Spitfire, the sides of the Hurricane were reinforced with Irish linen, allowing it to take more damage. Explosive rounds could even sometimes go straight through the craft without exploding. It was also easier to repair if the internals weren't hit, as Irish linen is simple to plaster. When it came to coming down for repairs, the Hurricane had no issues, as its large undercarriage provided stable landings.

The Hurricane also had some solid firepower; because of its large, strong wings, it could hold heavy weapons. The craft was equipped with four 20-millimeter Hispano Mk II cannons and either two 250 or one 500-pound bombs.

It being around 20% percent bigger than the Spitfire did come at a cost. Although the Hurricane could turn faster than the German Bf 109 and the Spitfire, it was slow at climbing and inferior at general maneuverability. To play to its strengths, the Hurricane was tasked with taking out the bombers during the Battle of Britain instead of going after the fighters.

Although the Hurricane did not evolve at the same rate as the Spitfire, it was still in production until 1944. It was used for many tasks, including bombing and defending merchant convoys after being catapulted from ships. It may not get as much credit as the Spitfire, but its impact on the war is undeniable.