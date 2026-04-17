Time's Up For The Hyundai Santa Cruz, And One Final Fling Shows Why

After a decade without any new, truly small pickups in the market, Ford and Hyundai both arrived with their own ideas on what the compact truck segment should resemble in the 2020s, using a crossover-based formula with nods to coupe and sedan utilities like the Chevrolet El Camino, Dodge Rampage, and Subaru Baja. Ford turned to its C2 platform (which underpinned the Bronco Sport, Lincoln Aviator, and the now-discontinued Escape) to create the Maverick. Hyundai, meanwhile, lopped off a bit from the backside of the Tuscon, gave it a bed and tailgate, and dubbed the result the Santa Cruz.

How did this turn out for the duo? For Ford, the Maverick was a game-winning grand slam out of the gate, its popularity so great that the Blue Oval couldn't keep up with orders for the first couple of model years. As for Hyundai, the Santa Cruz just couldn't bring the heat to the pitcher's mound, even as its sole competitor increased its price year over year.

Now, 2026 will be the last model year for Hyundai's "Sport Adventure Vehicle." But before it heads off into the sunset, the automaker sent over a 2026 Santa Cruz in its top-of-the-line Limited trim, dressed in its finest Hampton Gray paint. What did five model years on the road ultimately offer to Hyundai fans? Only one way to find out.