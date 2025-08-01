2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid Review: More Than Just An MPG Hero

Last year I reviewed the 2024 Ford Maverick, with a gasoline powered engine. It was one of my favorite cars I've reviewed and I still stand by that decision to give it a perfect rating. It's a fantastic truck, and every time I see one going down the road or parked in someone's driveway, I still think about calling my local Ford dealer and making a deal.

It's invaded my brain enough that when people ask me "what's your favorite car you've reviewed?" I usually answer with the Maverick, and I've driven fantastic cars like the BMW M5 and Aston Martin Vantage. For a normal person, who just wants no nonsense transportation with the added utility of a pickup bed, it's hard to look anywhere else than the Ford.

However, there was one major gap in my Maverick experience: I had not driven the hybrid version. After all, one of the main draws of the small pickup back when it launched was the availability of a hybrid drivetrain. So, when I saw that I was going to be getting a Maverick Hybrid, one with newly available all-wheel drive, I was pretty excited.