2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid Review: A Prime Example Of Going Electric Gently

When most think of the Prius, the above doesn't come to mind in the slightest. Yet, nearly 30 years ago in December of 1997, this is what rolled into showrooms in Japan. It wouldn't be until the 2001 model year that the United States would meet this unique offering from Toyota for the first time, seated between the smaller Echo and larger Corolla.

Advertisement

The iconic (and, perhaps, genre-defining) shape we all see in our mind's eye when even the word "hybrid" is mentioned didn't arrive until its world debut at the 2003 New York Auto Show, followed by its showroom release for the 2004 model year later that fall. That version moved up in size, landing between the Corolla and the Camry. Its Kammback styling, a smaller battery pack, and an all-electric A/C compressor combined to make the second-gen Prius one of the cleanest (emissions-wise) cars on the road according to the EPA and the California Air Resource Board (CARB).

Toyota

The plug-in hybrid version of the Prius began its road to the marketplace with studies in 2008, resulting in a concept version debuting at auto shows in Tokyo, Frankfurt, and Los Angeles in 2009. A fleet of 600 pre-production units took the streets around the world in late 2009, leading up to the production version's world debut in Frankfurt in 2011, followed by its entry into the U.S. market in 2012. The next-gen Prius PHEV (developed alongside the standard Prius on the Toyota New Global Architecture) showed up in lots in January of 2016, carrying the Prius Prime moniker all the way until the end of the 2024 model year, two model years into the fifth and current generation.

Advertisement