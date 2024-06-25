10 Of The Most Successful Models In Toyota History
It's almost general knowledge that Toyota is the most successful automotive brand globally. From selling millions of cars each year to amassing very high profits, the Japanese automotive giant is a textbook example of how to run a company. The "Toyota Production System," with its unprecedented efficiency and quality control, is learned at universities worldwide, while its cars enjoy class-leading customer satisfaction.
Predictably, the automaker produced many successful cars over the years. Notably, the highest-selling car in history carries the three-oval logo, and Toyota's cars can be seen in every country in the world. Furthermore, the model range comprises dozens of car models, each catering to a different audience. Truly, Toyota competes in almost every category, with its luxury division, Lexus, exchanging blows with the German premium manufacturers.
With that said, what are the Toyota models that left the biggest mark in automotive history? Well, prepare yourselves because, in this piece, we'll give you some of the most successful Toyota models in the company's history. Sales figures will obviously be a determining factor, but we'll also look at historical significance and the transformative impact of the model. Let's dig in!
Toyota Hilux
Few other nameplates can match the global reach of the Toyota Hilux. Although it's not offered in North America today, Toyota's global pickup truck can be seen everywhere, from the driest deserts to the deepest jungles. Now in its eighth generation, the Hilux remains the go-to choice among customers who live in areas with inadequate road infrastructure. It's a truck that has never excited customers with performance or design, but its indestructible nature, off-road credentials, and unmatched reliability put it in a class of its own.
The Hilux had humble beginnings, with Toyota launching it as a compact pickup truck in 1968. However, the current Hilux generation is enjoying its best time ever, as the latest generation blends legendary reliability with advanced tech. Still, Toyota remained true to its roots, and the latest Hilux retained the leaf springs in the back. So, despite all the advancements, the Hilux still rides like a pickup truck of yore. However, it's not like customers care much about the ride quality of their Hilux, as it remains the best-selling pickup truck outside of North America, only behind the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram trucks globally.
The reputation of Toyota's global truck is not without stains, as it's a mainstay in almost every armed conflict in the world, on both sides. However, you could view this from a more positive perspective and say that its popularity among military groups further solidifies its tough image. Either way, it's easily one of Toyota's most recognizable nameplates.
Toyota Land Cruiser
The Land Cruiser is similar to the Hilux in that you can find one in the most remote places in the world. Unlike its pickup counterpart (though there is also a Land Cruiser pickup truck), Toyota sells three wildly different models under the Land Cruiser moniker. The least expensive are the heavy-duty models, like the 20, 40, and 70 Series. These Land Cruisers are specifically designed to tackle the most demanding terrains, with a low emphasis on comfort and luxury features. Even so, the 70 Series Land Cruiser is still very popular in Asia, Africa, and Australia.
Meanwhile, the light-duty variants, like the latest North American 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series we drove this year, sprinkle more comfort and luxury into the mix while also upgrading to a hybrid powertrain for the first time in the nameplate's history. Even so, the Land Cruiser 250 remains true to the model's off-road roots, with advanced drivetrain features that enhance its all-terrain capabilities. At the top of the range sit the Station Wagon models, which are infused with luxury features and more powerful engines, like the latest 300 Series. These models are very popular in the Gulf countries, where customers need dependable off-roaders for riding over desert dunes without sacrificing comfort.
Although different in many regards, each series has a reputation for reliability and toughness that is unmatched in the SUV space. This and Toyota's excellent global dealership network make the Land Cruiser a safe choice among customers looking for an off-road-capable SUV.
Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma doesn't have the worldwide reach of the Hilux and Land Cruiser despite having some similarities with those models. In fact, the Tacoma was introduced in 1995 as a replacement for the prosaically-named Toyota Pickup, sold as the Hilux in other markets, which spanned five generations. However, its success in North America can't be understated. The Tacoma sells so well in North America that it has put Toyota alongside the domestic manufacturers on the pickup truck map. The "Taco" is easily the best-selling mid-size pickup truck in America, with almost 235,000 units sold compared to Chevrolet Colorado's 71,000 in 2023.
The main reasons behind the model's success are pretty much the same as on the Hilux and Land Cruiser. The Tacoma is famous for its off-road prowess and toughness, amplified by outstanding aftermarket support. Of course, Toyota's reliability is part of the mix, though it remains to be seen whether the new and quick turbocharged and hybrid powertrains will be as reliable. One thing is certain — the latest fourth-gen Tacoma is a much more refined and comfortable truck.
Despite its rugged image, the Tacoma wasn't without its issues, with multiple recalls over the years. Nonetheless, that didn't damage the model's reputation, probably because Toyota handles recalls generally well. Or, just maybe because Toyota listens to the Tacoma's fanbase and still offers the truck with a six-speed manual transmission. In any case, the Tacoma clearly resonates with North American customers.
Toyota Prius
The Prius is easily Toyota's most significant car in this century. Not only has it become a very successful model by itself, with more than 6 million units sold since its inception in 1997, but it has paved the way for the unmatched success of Toyota's hybrid powertrains. The company has sold more than 14 million such vehicles to date, and in 2023 alone, it sold around 3.5 million hybrid vehicles. Those are some amazing numbers, and it's all thanks to the Prius.
Toyota's technicians had to overcome some significant engineering challenges before the hybrid system was ready for prime time. However, that was to be expected, as Toyota wanted to create a vehicle that had double the efficiency of a typical gas car. The efforts led to the world's most advanced hybrid system: a gas engine, two motor generators, a planetary gearset, and a nickel-metal hydride battery. As a result, Toyota's hybrids can accelerate on electricity alone, then seamlessly transition to using both the whole hybrid system.
Because of its efficiency and green image, the Prius became very popular among celebrities, but it was also a point of ridicule among real car enthusiasts. And sometimes, it was warranted — just look at the fourth-gen Prius. Fortunately, the latest fifth-gen Prius addresses all downsides. It's much faster than before, hitting 60 mph in 7.0 seconds for the AWD version, and its styling is a real head-turner. Let's hope that Toyota also builds the rumored GR version and makes enthusiasts bite their tongues.
Toyota Supra MK IV
The Supra MK IV is not among Toyota's best-selling vehicles, even compared to its era rivals. However, its significance in Toyota's lineup is more significant than perhaps any other model, as it birthed generations of Toyota enthusiasts and, among other things, made the brand famous in movies and games. From starring in the Fast & Furious franchise to being the vehicle of choice in the Need for Speed franchise, the Supra MK IV is a true cultural icon in the automotive world.
However, the thing that launched the Supra into the stratosphere was its 2JZ-GTE engine. This 3.0-liter inline-6 unit with two turbochargers had 320 hp from the factory, but few, if any, Supras remain at that figure. It's all thanks to the stout block and overengineered parts, which can easily take double the horsepower without any reliability penalty. Moreover, thanks to the excellent aftermarket support, it is pretty straightforward to tune a Supra MK IV to any desired power figure.
Toyota tried to capture some of that in the MK V GR Supra, which is based on a BMW architecture. The B58 inside the GR Supra also has a high tuning potential, with many citing it as the modern-day 2JZ-GTE. That didn't translate well to sales, with the GR Supra trailing behind competitors like the Porsche 718 and 911, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang. Nonetheless, Toyota probably thinks it's good enough, as rumors say an electric next-gen GR Supra is on the horizon.
Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 (Recreational Active Vehicle with 4-wheel-drive) was Toyota's second-best-selling model globally in 2023, only behind the mighty Corolla. It's hugely popular around the world, and especially in North America, where it topped its rivals in sales. However, nobody could've predicted such an astronomical success when Toyota launched the first three-door RAV4 in 1994. It was a very attractive lifestyle SUV with tiny proportions and solid off-road credentials, but certainly not a world-beating car.
However, next year, Toyota launched the five-door version and gave birth to an entirely new category of vehicle — the compact crossover/SUV. So, the fact that we see many such vehicles on roads today can be directly attributed to the RAV4. Although the five-door RAV4 was 15.75 inches longer, making it a much better fit for families, we think that the three-door model made the first-gen RAV4 the best of the bunch.
Toyota has continued to improve on the RAV4 formula ever since, mainly by making it bigger in every subsequent generation. But that was just a response to the market — customers wanted more interior space. In addition, the RAV4 has been equipped with any powertrain you could imagine, from a torquey diesel in Europe to an all-electric version in North America, showing Toyota's commitment to creating a truly global vehicle. Today, the RAV4 is available with hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, making it one of the most efficient compact SUVs in the USA.
Toyota Yaris/Vitz
Although Toyota axed the Yaris in North America a few years ago, the "supermini" continues to sell tremendously well in other markets. In Europe, the Yaris is among the 15 best-selling vehicles, with the crossover version, the Yaris Cross, being in the top 10. Crucially, the Yaris (Vitz in Japan for a few generations) showed Toyota's capability to create a small, efficient, affordable, and attractive city car sprinkled with the brand's legendary reliability. In an era where most manufacturers can't afford to make small cars, that's crucial.
Toyota's revolution in the supermini segment in Europe started in 1999. The Yaris became an instant hit in Europe and Japan with a likable design, maximized interior space, efficient engines, and excellent safety credentials. Journalists also loved it and gave it the European Car of the Year award in 2000. For the second generation, Toyota focused on maximizing interior space. It even had some minivan features, like sliding rear seats!
With the third-gen Yaris, Toyota started to stretch its muscles, as it was available with the hybrid system from the Prius. The car itself was perhaps a bit bland and uninspiring to drive; still, the hybrid implementation was an impressive engineering feat. Fortunately, the fourth-gen Yaris is the opposite of bland and much more fun to drive. Crucially, the new hybrid system made it much quicker (0-62 mph in 9.2 seconds) while providing a crazy 70+ mpg fuel efficiency promise. Let's also not forget the wild 2024 GR Yaris homologation special with AWD and 280 hp!
Toyota Crown
The Crown nameplate is not very big in North America, although Toyota is trying to change that with the latest Crown sedan-SUV and Crown Signia SUV. However, in Japan, it's the brand's longest-running model, with the first Crown introduced back in 1955. Since then, Toyota has developed 15 generations of the Crown, which in Japan is considered its flagship car if you count out the limited-production Century.
The Crown remains a very important model for Toyota, as evident by the recent expansion of the model's range in SUV waters. Besides, it was the first Japanese sedan to be developed in its home country without input from foreign manufacturers. In that sense, it's the quintessential Japanese car, one that gave rise to one of the most formidable automotive nations in the world.
Throughout the years, the Crown has served as sort of a halo vehicle, showcasing Toyota's innovative features. Moreover, it has always been a rear-wheel-drive sedan with a focus on comfort, luxury, and performance — almost like a Japanese Lexus, so to speak. Still, Toyota changed that with the latest Crown sedan SUV, Crown Signia, and Crown Sport, all of which are based on a front-wheel-drive platform.
Fortunately, the regular JDM Crown Sedan remains a luxurious RWD car with a long 3-meter (118.11-inch) wheelbase that allows significant legroom in the back seats. It is also available with Toyota's 2.5-liter hybrid system or hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion from Mirai, differentiating it from the competition.
Toyota Camry
The Camry, not one of Toyota's oldest nameplates, was introduced in 1980 as the rear-wheel-drive Celica Camry in Japan and in 1983 as a front-wheel-drive sedan in North America. However, that was enough for this understated sedan to achieve astronomical success in the U.S., where it was the best-selling sedan for 18 years in a row.
The Camry cracked the U.S. market with reliability, efficiency, and affordability, which were all better than its American rivals. These things mattered to family buyers, who wanted a dependable car that didn't need frequent visits at the pump. Let's also not forget the excellent dealer support, which remains a strong point of any vehicle with the Toyota badge. That is to say, the Camry has always been a safe buy.
However, the Camry has also carried a boring image throughout the years. It was not unwarranted, as the Camry has never been inspiring to drive. That was despite the Camry being available with a V6 for a very long time, which provided good straight-line performance but not much in terms of driver involvement.
Still, Toyota learned from its mistakes, and the latest ninth-gen Camry is surprisingly zippy through corners, with little body roll and good steering. Its hybrid powertrain is reasonably powerful, too, while achieving an outstanding EPA-estimated 51-mpg figure. Whether this will change the downfall of the sedan category remains to be seen, but if you could bet on any vehicle, it should be the Camry.
Toyota Corolla
No other car model has the worldwide reach as the Corolla. It is not only Toyota's most successful model in its history but also the best-selling car in history, with over 50 million Corollas sold since its inception in 1966. Moreover, it's a truly global car, offered in more than 150 countries and regions, and the second best-selling car globally in 2023. It's so ubiquitous that in 2015, one Corolla was sold every 15 seconds in various manufacturing plants across the world.
The mighty Corolla achieved these astonishing figures by giving car buyers what they always wanted — an affordable, reliable, and efficient form of transportation. True, Toyota's compact car was never as exciting as its rivals. Put simply, the fun-to-drive aspect has always played second fiddle to comfort and dependability. However, we still witnessed some great performance versions, like the RWD Corolla AE86 and the latest AWD GR Corolla, both of which belong to some of the best Toyota Corolla generations.
Toyota's rise to a worldwide phenomenon has been meteoric, with even the first-gen and second-gen models selling like hotcakes during the 1960s. Crucially, the Japanese automaker has consistently implemented a multi-pronged approach, offering various body styles and powertrain options. The current Corolla, for example, is available in sedan, hatchback, wagon (Touring Sports), and even a crossover version in the Corolla Cross. In addition, you can buy the Corolla with a gas or hybrid powertrain, and in the past, it was also available with diesel engines.