10 Of The Most Successful Models In Toyota History

It's almost general knowledge that Toyota is the most successful automotive brand globally. From selling millions of cars each year to amassing very high profits, the Japanese automotive giant is a textbook example of how to run a company. The "Toyota Production System," with its unprecedented efficiency and quality control, is learned at universities worldwide, while its cars enjoy class-leading customer satisfaction.

Predictably, the automaker produced many successful cars over the years. Notably, the highest-selling car in history carries the three-oval logo, and Toyota's cars can be seen in every country in the world. Furthermore, the model range comprises dozens of car models, each catering to a different audience. Truly, Toyota competes in almost every category, with its luxury division, Lexus, exchanging blows with the German premium manufacturers.

With that said, what are the Toyota models that left the biggest mark in automotive history? Well, prepare yourselves because, in this piece, we'll give you some of the most successful Toyota models in the company's history. Sales figures will obviously be a determining factor, but we'll also look at historical significance and the transformative impact of the model. Let's dig in!