Why Toyota Is Discontinuing The Prime Name From Its Line Up
Ever wonder what a Toyota Prime model is? Maybe I say "Prime" and you think of Amazon delivery or Optimus, the semi-truck leader of the Autobots. If you're a math teacher, maybe numbers like 1, 3, and 7 come to mind. If you're shopping for a Toyota, Prime represents its plug-in hybrid models, or at least it used to. Toyota changed the naming conventions for its plug-in hybrid models recently, dropping the "Prime" moniker and simply going with Plug-in Hybrid or PHEV. So, the RAV4 Prime is now the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and the same is true of the Toyota Prius, but why?
We reached out to Toyota, and a spokesperson told us "The switch to the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid name simply aligns the model with the automotive industry naming convention. This change will help consumers more easily identify the electrified powertrain choices among RAV4 models." In simple terms, Plug-in Hybrid is easier to understand. Every other brand is using the term, so Toyota wanted to make sure its customers (or potential customers) knew exactly what it was offering.
RAV4 Prime becomes RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
The RAV4's name has changed, but under the hood it stays the same for 2025. It's powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an 18.5 kWh battery and two electric motors with standard all-wheel drive and a total output of 302 hp. With all that power, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is pretty peppy — Toyota says it's one of the quickest vehicles in its lineup with the ability to go from zero to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. Not bad for a family crossover.
Fuel economy ratings for the 2025 model year aren't in from the EPA yet, but Toyota estimates that the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can go 42 miles on electricity alone — the same range as 2024 Prime models offered. Rivals like the Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid only offer 33 miles of range on EV power. Drive the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid in hybrid mode and fuel economy is estimated to be as high as 38 mpg combined — impressive when you compare it to the Tucson's 35 mpg combined rating.
Prius Prime becomes Prius Plug-in Hybrid
Just like the RAV4, Toyota has changed the name of the Prius Prime in 2025 as well, updating it to the Prius Plug-in Hybrid. The Prime name was originally used back in 2016 on the first Prius Prime, with Toyota positioning it as a hybrid that offered the "best of both worlds."
The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is a bit less powerful than the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, but it's no slouch. Combined horsepower for the Prius' engine and battery system is a respectable 220 hp and Toyota claims that it accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. This small trade off in power and performance compared to the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid pays off big at the pump. The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is capable of achieving 44 miles of all-electric range and when running in hybrid mode it's estimated to return 52 miles per gallon — making it Toyota's most efficient plug-in hybrid.