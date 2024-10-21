Why Toyota Is Discontinuing The Prime Name From Its Line Up

Ever wonder what a Toyota Prime model is? Maybe I say "Prime" and you think of Amazon delivery or Optimus, the semi-truck leader of the Autobots. If you're a math teacher, maybe numbers like 1, 3, and 7 come to mind. If you're shopping for a Toyota, Prime represents its plug-in hybrid models, or at least it used to. Toyota changed the naming conventions for its plug-in hybrid models recently, dropping the "Prime" moniker and simply going with Plug-in Hybrid or PHEV. So, the RAV4 Prime is now the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and the same is true of the Toyota Prius, but why?

We reached out to Toyota, and a spokesperson told us "The switch to the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid name simply aligns the model with the automotive industry naming convention. This change will help consumers more easily identify the electrified powertrain choices among RAV4 models." In simple terms, Plug-in Hybrid is easier to understand. Every other brand is using the term, so Toyota wanted to make sure its customers (or potential customers) knew exactly what it was offering.