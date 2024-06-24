These Are The Most Efficient Plug-In Hybrids From Every Major Brand
Plug-in hybrids occupy a sweet spot between fully electric vehicles and conventional ICE-powered cars, catering to drivers who crave efficiency without sacrificing practicality. At the heart of all plug-in hybrids lies a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor fueled by a rechargeable battery pack. This marriage allows plug-in hybrids to function in two primary modes — electric mode and hybrid mode.
These plug-in hybrids go a step further than conventional hybrids, as they can recharge the battery via a charging station or a standard wall outlet. This significantly enhances their electric driving range compared to hybrids, which rely solely on the gasoline engine for battery regeneration. Below are the most efficient plug-in hybrids from major automakers, catering to drivers who want to experience the benefits of electric driving without giving up the convenience of a gasoline engine.
McLaren Artura – 39 MPGe
McLaren is a famous sports marque known for its motor racing history and road cars. While its supercars aren't known for their efficiency, McLaren, like most other automakers, is shifting towards creating a greener future. The current McLaren lineup features a beautiful array of supercars, including the all-new McLaren 750S, which succeeds the McLaren 720S and the Artura.
While the 750S still features the twin-turbo V8, the Artura boasts a hybrid powertrain, following in the footsteps of iconic predecessors like the McLaren P1. Unlike the P1, the Artura uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and an electric motor to produce a combined 691 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain offers the best fuel economy of and McLaren with 18 mpg combined when using the V6 engine and 39 MPGe combined with the hybrid powertrain.
Bentley Flying Spur – 46 MPGe
Bentley has a long history of producing exquisite vehicles that only the wealthy can afford. Over the years, Bentley's lineup of fine luxury vehicles has included models like the Blower Bentley, the 8 Litre, the Brooklands, the Bentayga SUV, the Continental GT, and the Flying Spur. Nowadays, Bentley aims to electrify its range, starting by offering hybridized versions of the Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Continental GT.
Bentley's leading hybrid is the Flying Spur, a luxury sedan with a 2.9-liter V6 and an electric motor. Its hybrid powertrain produces 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, helping it dash from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. In addition, this powertrain significantly reduces fuel consumption, boasting an EPA rating of 19 mpg combined with the V6 only and 46 MPGe combined with the hybrid powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz S 580e – 49 MPGe
Mercedes-Benz has long been one of the leading luxury automakers in the market. Its catalog of luxury automobiles – such as the S Class and G Class SUV — has made it the go-to brand for wealthy people and celebrities. Since the global rise of EV adoption, Mercedes-Benz has produced an efficient line of vehicles, ranging from hybrids to EVs.
The S 580e is the brand's leading hybrid model, featuring a 3.0 liter inline-6 engine and an electric motor. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 503 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. This powertrain gives the S 580e the perfect blend of performance and efficiency, netting it an EPA rating of 49 MPGe combined.
Land Rover Range Rover – 51 MPGe
Land Rover introduced the new Range Rover SUV in 2021, improving on the brand's modernist design philosophy. The fifth-generation Range Rover sits at the top of the brand's lineup, offering a combination of modern luxury and advanced technology. Land Rover equips this luxury SUV with various powertrains ranging from a hybrid to a mighty BMW-sourced V8.
The Range Rover hybrid is the most efficient powertrain, boasting an EPA rating of 51 MPGe combined. Land Rover shares this powertrain between the Range Rover Sport and the larger Range Rover. No matter the desired model, the powertrain consists of a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and an electric motor. However, with Land Rover currently testing the all-electric Range Rover, the hybrid's top spot for efficiency will be short-lived.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale – 51 MPGe
Ferrari, like McLaren, is a renowned automaker with a long history in motorsports. Ferrari also produces a great selection of road cars, which ranges from ferocious naturally aspirated supercars to potent and efficient hybrids. Ferrari's hybrid lineup enables it to offer potent and environmentally friendly vehicles like the SF90 and 296.
The SF90 is the brand's most powerful supercar, especially in the SF90 XX configuration. It boasts a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors. This helps the SF90 produce 986 ponies, enough for a 0 to 62 mph dash of 2.5 seconds. In addition, the powertrain makes the SF90 the most efficient model, with a fuel economy rating of 51 MPGe combined compared to the 296's combined rating of 47 MPGe.
Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid – 52 MPGe
Porsche produces stunning, timeless vehicles like the 911. Since its inception in 1931, Porsche has produced iconic models like the Carrera GT, 918 Spyder, 356, and 959. Like most brands, Porsche is focused on electromobility, offering multiple hybrids and EVs. Its current lineup consists of the 718, 911, Taycan, Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne.
Of these models, the 911, Panamera, and Cayenne are the only iterations available with hybrid powertrains. However, while all are reasonably powerful and efficient, the Panamera reigns supreme in fuel economy. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid's 463 hp powertrain has an EPA fuel economy rating of 52 MPGe combined and a total range of 480 miles.
Mazda CX-90 – 56 MPGe
The CX-90 is a new three-row SUV aimed to replace the CX-9 with notably larger dimensions. Mazda introduced it in 2023, promising not only multiple powertrains but also three seating configurations depending on the preferred trim. This luxury mid-size SUV competes with models like the Kia Telluride, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Grand Highlander.
For the 2024 model year, Mazda equips the CX-90 with various powertrains, including an inline-6 and a hybridized 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The latter pairs with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery pack to offer an all-electric range of 26 miles and 56 MPGe combined fuel economy.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe – 56 MPGe
Since its inauguration at the 1992 North American International Auto Show, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been the brand's mid-size SUV. Unlike siblings like the Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee has a balance of on- and off-road capabilities. Over the years, there have been five Grand Cherokee generations, with the latest starting in 2022. Jeep redesigned this model, increasing its size and updating its drivetrain to make it better off-road.
In its quest to create a great mid-size luxury SUV, Jeep offers the modern Grand Cherokee with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, further expanding its 4xe lineup. The Grand Cherokee 4xe combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a 17.3 kWh battery pack. The powertrain helps give the Grand Cherokee a fuel economy rating of 56 MPGe combined and an all-electric range of about 25 miles.
Audi Q5 – 60 MPGe
Audi, like most German automakers, has been heavily leaning toward producing electrified vehicles in recent years. To achieve this, Audi has had to make both EVs and hybrid vehicles. The Q5, Audi's best-selling model, is among these electrified vehicles, with the top 55 TFSI trim boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This is also the most powerful variant, boasting 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.
In addition to having enough oomph to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, the Q5 55 TFSI trim has a fuel economy rating of 60 MPGe combined. It also offers an all-electric range of 22 miles from its 14.1 kWh battery pack.
Mitsubishi Outlander – 64 MPGe
The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander is a compact SUV that rivals models like the Ford Escape, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson. The Outlander has been around for four generations, with the latest being in production since 2022. This fourth-generation model rides on a new platform that promises a 33% increase in torsional rigidity, helping it earn a Top Safety Pick+ IIHS rating.
Like its rivals, the Outlander has a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. This powertrain pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor producing 248 hp and making it more powerful than its non-hybrid siblings. In addition, the powertrain helps the Outlander achieve a combined fuel economy rating of 64 MPGe.
BMW 330e – 73 MPGe
The BMW 3 Series has been around for almost five decades. It is the brand's compact luxury sedan, competing with the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4 models. Nowadays, the 3 Series is available in multiple configurations, including a wagon and the high-performance M3. BMW has produced seven generations of the 3 Series, with 2019 marking the start of the seventh generation.
Since 2019, the 3 Series lineup has undergone notable changes, such as adding performance plug-in hybrids, the 330e and 330e xDrive, in 2020. These models paired a battery pack with an electric motor and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to help the 3 Series deliver a combined fuel economy rating of 73 MPGe. Unfortunately, the 330e model is no longer available in the new 2025 BMW 3 Series lineup.
Mini Cooper SE Countryman – 73 MPGe
Mini Introduced the Cooper Countryman in 2010, giving Mini enthusiasts a subcompact crossover variant of the smaller Mini Cooper hatchback. Over the years, the Cooper Countryman has become a premium subcompact SUV, competing with models like the BMW X1, Volvo XC40, and Mercedes-Benz GLB. The modern Cooper Countryman lineup consists of various models, ranging from the efficient Cooper SE Countryman to the high-performing John Cooper Works Countryman.
The Cooper SE Countryman is the only hybrid, boasting a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The powertrain produces 221 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Cooper SE Countryman to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Mini equips the Cooper Countryman SE with a 10 kWh battery pack, giving it 18 miles of all-electric range and a combined fuel economy rating of 73 MPGe.
Volvo S60 Recharge – 74 MPGe
The 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge is a compact luxury sedan that competes with models like the Genesis G70, Mercedes-Benz C Class, and BMW 3 Series. It features a lush interior with upscale materials and modern technology. Volvo's Recharge lineup covers the brand's plug-in hybrid models, with the S60 being the most efficient of the bunch.
The S60 Recharge uses Volvo's T8 powertrain, which produces 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque. This helps the S60 Recharge dash from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The powertrain pairs with an 18.8 kWh battery pack, giving it up to 40 miles of all-electric range and a combined fuel economy rating of 74 MPGe.
Dodge Hornet – 77 MPGe
Over the years, Dodge's lineup has been slimmed down, leaving the brand with only two SUVs — the Durango and Hornet. The latter was introduced in 2023 as a compact SUV to rival models like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5, and Honda CR-V. The Hornet shares its platform with the Alfa Romeo Tonale and boasts excellent performance and efficiency.
Its most powerful powertrain is a plug-in hybrid, which combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor to produce 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain helps the Hornet scamper from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. It also pairs with a 15.5-kWh battery pack, providing 33 miles of all-electric range and a combined fuel economy rating of 77 MPGe.
Alfa Romeo Tonale – 77 MPGe
Alfa Romeo is currently in an era of electrification and connectivity. During this paradigm shift, the brand has introduced the Tonale, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that showcases its performance expertise. The Tonale is new for the 2024 model year, and like any other Alfa Romeo model, it retains the brand's DNA.
Powering the Tonale is a 1.3 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 90-kW electric motor. The motor pairs with a 15.5 kWh battery pack, boosting the Tonale's all-electric range to 33 miles. This hybrid powertrain also helps give the Tonale an impressive combined fuel economy rating of 77 MPGe – similar numbers to the cheaper Dodge Hornet, with which it shares a platform.
Lincoln Corsair – 78 MPGe
Lincoln introduced its compact luxury SUV, the Corsair, in 2019, providing buyers with the elements of the larger Navigator model in a smaller package. At the time, the Corsair only had two turbocharged powertrains. However, Lincoln introduced a plug-in hybrid in the 2021 model year, helping it compete with models like the Volvo XC60 Recharge.
This plug-in hybrid model is still available in Lincoln's lineup and boasts a 2.5-liter hybridized four-cylinder powertrain. The larger engine and hybrid powertrain help make the Corsair PHEV more powerful and efficient than the base version. It produces a combined 266 hp rating and achieves a combined fuel economy rating of 78 MPGe.
Hyundai Tucson – 80 MPGe
The Hyundai Tucson is a highly successful compact SUV, with the brand selling over seven million units since its launch in 2004. The current generation Tucson continues Hyundai's sporty design cues with updated lighting, wheels, and front and rear appearances. Hyundai offers a spectrum of eco-friendly powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.
While both hybrid and plug-in hybrid models share the same engine, the plug-in hybrid gets a more powerful motor and a larger 13.8 kWh battery pack. This powertrain helps it produce 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful model in the lineup. The powertrain helps with the Tucson PHEV's combined fuel economy rating of 80 MPGe.
Chrysler Pacifica – 82 MPGe
SUVs have become the go-to vehicle for most families thanks to their spacious interiors and raised driving positions, largely sidelining minivans. While minivans typically don't have the raised driving position of SUVs, they do have spacious interiors that rival most three-row SUVs. Nowadays, a few automakers still produce minivans, including Chrysler.
The Pacifica is Chrysler's answer to Honda's Odyssey and Toyota's Sienna. While it's not as cool-looking as most three-row SUVs, the Pacifica has comfortable seating and convenient sliding rear passenger doors. Under the hood, Chrysler fits the Pacifica with multiple powertrains, including a 260 hp plug-in hybrid, which promises 32 miles of all-electric range while offering a fuel economy rating of 82 MPGe combined.
Kia Sportage – 84 MPGe
In the past decade, Kia has been producing vehicles that compete with the best in their segment. Its vehicles provide good comfort, driving dynamics, and features. Like its competition, Kia offers several fuel-efficient vehicles including hybrids and EVs. The Sportage is Kia's compact SUV, rivaling the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, and Toyota RAV4.
The Sportage has multiple engines, including a plug-in hybrid. The hybrid is quicker than its ICE-powered siblings thanks to its 261 hp powertrain, which consists of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. In addition, the Sportage Hybrid is more efficient, offering up to 34 miles of all-electric range and a combined fuel economy rating of 84 MPGe.
Lexus NX 450h+ – 84 MPGe
Lexus is a luxury automaker that offers sedans, SUVs, and sports cars. Lexus has also been transitioning its lineup to electrification, and most models already feature hybrid powertrains. For the 2024 model year, Lexus offers over 10 hybridized vehicles, the most efficient being the NX Plug-In Hybrid.
The Lexus NX is the brand's subcompact luxury SUV, rivaling models like the Mercedes-Benz GLB and BMW X1. The powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and some electric motors, similar to the Toyota RAV4 Prime. This enables the NX 450h+ to churn out 304 horsepower, enough for a 0 to 60 mph run of 6.0 seconds. In addition, the powertrain enables the NX to cover up to 37 miles on electric power and deliver a fuel economy rating of 84 MPGe combined.
Subaru Crosstrek – 90 MPGe
The Subaru Crosstrek is a subcompact SUV first introduced as the XV Crosstrek in 2013. The Crosstrek offers a rugged exterior and raised suspension, although it can't handle challenging trails quite as well as Land Cruisers and Rovers do. Still, the Crosstrek has grown in popularity, with Subaru selling 155,142 units in 2022.
Subaru equips the Crosstrek with various powertrains, ranging from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a plug-in hybrid. For the 2023 model year, the plug-in hybrid boasts the best efficiency, enabling the Crosstrek to go up to 17 miles on just electricity. It also helps give the Crosstrek an impressive efficiency rating of 90 MPGe combined.
Ford Escape – 105 MPGe
Since Ford stopped making cars and transitioned to producing trucks, SUVs, and the Mustang, its lineup has consistently grown, introducing new models and powertrains. Ford offers a great selection of efficient hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles, including the Ford Escape, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and Maverick.
Currently, the Ford Escape is the company's only SUV with a hybrid powertrain. This compact two-row crossover began its life in 2001 as a close sibling of the Mazda Tribute. Over the years, the Escape morphed into a family-friendly SUV with various powertrains. At the top of the Escape lineup sits the 210 hp plug-in hybrid model. The powertrain gives the Escape Hybrid an all-electric range of 37 miles and a combined fuel economy rating of 105 MPGe.
Toyota Prius Prime – 127 MPGe
Toyota brought the Prius to North America in 2000 and it has been the brand's leading hybrid offering ever since, boasting an affordable price alongside an efficient powertrain. For the 2024 model year, Toyota offers two Prius variants: Prius and Prius Prime. Toyota radically redesigns these new models, making them definite head-turners.
While the base Prius retains its hybrid powertrain, the Prime variant gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain, improving its overall range and performance. The Toyota Prius Prime uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, producing a combined 220 hp. This powertrain gives the Prius Prime an all-electric range of up to 44 miles and an EPA rating of 127 MPGe combined – the best of any plug-in hybrid.