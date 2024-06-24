These Are The Most Efficient Plug-In Hybrids From Every Major Brand

Plug-in hybrids occupy a sweet spot between fully electric vehicles and conventional ICE-powered cars, catering to drivers who crave efficiency without sacrificing practicality. At the heart of all plug-in hybrids lies a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor fueled by a rechargeable battery pack. This marriage allows plug-in hybrids to function in two primary modes — electric mode and hybrid mode.

These plug-in hybrids go a step further than conventional hybrids, as they can recharge the battery via a charging station or a standard wall outlet. This significantly enhances their electric driving range compared to hybrids, which rely solely on the gasoline engine for battery regeneration. Below are the most efficient plug-in hybrids from major automakers, catering to drivers who want to experience the benefits of electric driving without giving up the convenience of a gasoline engine.