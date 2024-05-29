The 12 Best Looking Porsche Models Ever Designed

Both on the road and on the track, Porsche has been pushing the envelope of performance for more than three quarters of a century. Its designs, while usually secondary to the performance aspect the cars produced by the company, have also become icons in their own right. There is no better example of this than the Porsche 911 — logic dictates that a rear-engined sports car that can trace its heritage back to a post-war Volkswagen should have been axed decades ago, yet it remains a bestseller to this day. Even when Porsche tried to replace it with the 928 in the '80s, enthusiasts kept buying the 911, in part due to its iconic and unique design.

In recent decades Porsche has expanded its lineup to cover a much wider range of cars, with its highly popular SUVs ensuring the company has the funds to continue developing world-beating sports cars. While neither the Macan or Cayenne are positioned to win many beauty contests, the same cannot be said for many of the brand's other recent offerings. That's in addition to the many classic models that have already made their mark as automotive design icons. We've rounded up ten of the best looking Porsche road cars ever built, including some fan favorites and lesser known picks.