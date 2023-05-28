Why Off-Road Enthusiasts Will Fall In Love With The Porsche 911 Dakar

Mechanically, the 911 Dakar is a lot like other 911s. It's all-wheel drive and is powered by a 473 horsepower flat-6 engine. It can accomplish a zero to 60 miles per hour time of 3.2 seconds. But that's where the similarities stop. The Dakar is limited to a top speed of 149 miles per hour. Although that's not too fast as far as 911s are concerned (the 911 Turbo S can hit 205mph), it's plenty fast enough for a dirt track. The "base" 911 Dakar features 3.14 inches more ground clearance than other 911s as well as unique body cladding to help deflect away dirt, dust, rocks, and other rallying detritus you may come across. Stainless steel inlays and panels all-around help combat any possible corrosion.

Right from the factory, the 911 Dakar can be optioned out with a large number of off-road accessories. The most aesthetically interesting is the roof basket with a second set of headlights that can shine through all the jungles, forests, or deserts you may come across. Porsche also offers a branded jerry can for fuel and a plastic can for drinking water. Optionally, you can also outfit the 911 Dakar with a folding shovel, recovery boards, and even a rooftop tent. Those can come in handy in a pinch, but they also make the Porsche look tough, which has merit by itself in the world of off-roading.