8 Of The Coolest And Most Unique Features Of The Volkswagen Beetle

The Volkswagen Beetle may be small in stature, but it's an iconic vehicle that has captured the hearts of millions and held onto them for generations. The story of the Beetle began in 1934 when Adolf Hitler commissioned the design of an affordable yet practical car for the German people. The task was assigned to automotive engineer Ferdinand Porsche, founder of the luxury brand that bears his name.

The round, bubbly shape of the Beetle — which so many have come to know and love — made it an easily recognizable car once it entered the international market. Over the years it has seen various upgrades, design changes, and ultimately its demise when the VW Beetle was discontinued in the 1970s, but the legacy of this little car remains strong.

The Beetle became a global icon that represents individuality, and in the 1960s, it also became a beloved symbol of the counterculture movement. The car has certainly had ups and downs throughout the years in terms of sales but has always managed to make a comeback with special editions and nostalgic reimaginations and a remarkably loyal fan base. As far as uniqueness goes, the Beetle already surpasses most other automobiles just with its shape and size alone. However, the quirky design choices didn't stop there. The Volkswagen Beetle has a history of some truly unique features that make it even more loveable — here are eight of the most unique.