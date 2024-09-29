What Kind Of Semi-Truck Was The Original Optimus Prime?

The original "Transformers" Optimus Prime toy was released in 1984, alongside the premiere of the Western adaptation of the animated series. This first-generation incarnation has set the template for Optimus going forward, with just about every subsequent animated production using the same design for his alternate semi-truck form.

Unfortunately, short of bothering the original team of Takara toy developers that created the molds for the original Transformers toys, there's no definitive way of knowing which semi-truck was the inspiration for Optimus' alternate mode. That said, dedicated "Transformers" fans have taken a decisive crack at it over the years, and the consensus seems to be that the first toys were based on a 1980 FL86 semi-truck from Freightliner, one of America's most popular semi-truck brands. The giveaway is the distinctive flat front cab-over-engine design present on both Optimus' alternate mode and the real truck.

Incidentally, there's a somewhat popular secondary theory that the original Optimus Prime toy's alternate mode was actually inspired by the Kenworth K100, another semi-truck with the flat-faced cab-over-engine design. This is a minority theory, and is often dismissed, though there is another Transformer, the Decepticon Motormaster, believed to have been inspired by the Kenworth. There was also a distinct Optimus toy released in 1993 that was based on a Kenworth truck, though this one didn't have the cab-over-engine design.

