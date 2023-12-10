Roll Out: The Story Behind The Bumblebee Camaro From Transformers

Although long-time fans showed some reticence when it was announced that Michael Bay was working on a live-action adaptation of the "Transformers" franchise, there is little doubt that his series has been anything other than successful. At the end of the day, the movies have grossed billions of dollars and brought the Autobots and Decepticons to legions of new fans.

However, taking the franchise from an animated cartoon to a live-action blockbuster film meant some changes had to be made, including the various robots' designs as they transformed into a variety of cars and motor vehicles. Nowhere is this more evident than with Bumblebee, the lovable yellow and black Autobot that now takes on the form of a Chevrolet Camaro, a sporty muscle car that is very different from his original incarnation.

Here is the story behind why Bay chose a Camaro for Bumblebee and how the design evolved throughout the history of the franchise.