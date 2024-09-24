6 Of The Most Popular Semi-Truck Brands In America

It's almost impossible to overstate just how important the trucking industry is to the U.S., with semi-trucks carrying over 11 billion tons of freight (in primary shipments) over American roads in 2023 alone. With so many big rigs driving across the country, there is clearly a lot of money to be made in manufacturing and selling semi-trucks. In 2023 the semi market was valued at $141.7 billion, and it's expected to grow over the next decade.

Advertisement

Freight companies and independent truckers often look for certain qualities in a heavy-duty tractor that will save them money in the long run. That includes fuel efficiency, initial costs, durability, and reliability — after all, you're not going to make much money shipping cargo if your truck is constantly breaking down on the side of the highway. Driver comfort can also be important, since truckers spend a lot of time in a semi's cab and should to be at their best in order to reach their destination on time. Similarly, there is an increasing appetite for newer technology and innovative features, like driver assistance systems and modern displays.

Another factor that's growing in importance is sustainability. Just because the auto industry is making a big push into all-electric motors doesn't mean semis — which are primarily fueled by diesel — will soon be a thing of the past. Several of the biggest names in trucking have already begun converting popular models into BEV models or designing new ones from scratch. If you're wondering what the biggest names in trucking are and whether you've heard of them before, here are the six most popular semi-truck brands in America, which collectively account for nearly all of the big rigs currently transporting goods around the country.

Advertisement