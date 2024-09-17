Cummins Vs. PACCAR Engines: How Do They Compare?

You can find various models of Cummins and PACCAR diesel engines in Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks hauling heavy loads across the United States. While most people know about the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine used to power Ram's heavy-duty pickup truck lineup, Cummins engines are also found in a number of medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles from dump and box trucks to the tractor portion of 18-wheeled tractor-trailers.

Formerly known as the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, PACCAR engines power more trucks than many realize. PACCAR's Pacific Northwest roots date back to the early 1900s as a manufacturer of train cars used to carry logs for the timber industry. The company now owns Peterbilt and Kenworth, two of the best-known commercial truck brands, for which it builds a variety of diesel engines under the PACCAR banner.

The 12.9-liter MX-13 is the largest diesel PACCAR engine, producing up to 510 horsepower and 1,850 pound-feet of torque. The largest heavy-duty commercial truck Cummins diesel engine, for comparison, is the 15-liter X15. The Cummins X15 Productivity Series diesel engine provides up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 pound-feet of torque.

