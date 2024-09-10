A Look At The History Of PACCAR & How Its Engines Power More Trucks Than You Realized

Tractor-trailers are a common sight on the world's roadways, ferrying everything from food to industrial machinery to eager customers around the globe. Sharp-eyed drivers are probably familiar with brands like Mack and Freightliner, but there's one company behind some other major brands you might not be aware of. PACCAR owns Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF.

The brand has a history going all the way back to 1905, when William Pigott Sr. established the Seattle Car Manufacturing Company to build railway cars to haul logs. The company soon expanded its operations to make wooden rail cars for other purposes, but a fire destroyed the company's plant in August of 1907. However, the company rebounded quickly, building new plants in Oregon and California in 1909.

In 1917, Pigott joined forces with Portland-based Twohy Brothers to form the Pacific Car and Foundry Company. That company purchased Kenworth in 1945 and picked up Peterbilt and Dart in 1958. The company rebranded as PACCAR in 1972 and its engine division now makes motors for Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. Kenworth and Peterbilt have joined the green trucking movement, and PACCAR unveiled a few new electric trucking technologies at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

