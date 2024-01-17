SlashGear's Best Of CES 2024

It bills itself as the biggest technology show in the world, a melting pot of the latest and greatest in everything from TVs, wearables, and gadgets, through to automotive, autonomous driving, and bleeding-edge gaming. You'd be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed by CES 2024, then, and the thousands of new products and ambitious startups filling Las Vegas for a week.

Luckily, SlashGear was on the ground in the many, many halls, booths, and private demos, keeping track of everything that might be worth opening your wallet for later in 2024. Our Best Of CES 2024 awards aren't just about the shiniest tech or the very latest buzzwords. Instead, we're all about highlighting the announcements that look set to make a meaningful difference in your life.

Whether you're interested in home entertainment, fascinated by automotive technology, or looking to ride out a power outage or an outdoor excursion, we've got the stand-out launches from CES 2024 all wrapped up for you.

This article also includes contributions from Adam Doud and Dave McQuilling.