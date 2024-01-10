CES 2024: Does Kia Have What It Takes To Rewrite The History Of Modular EVs?

Vans, cabs, and delivery vehicles might not be as exciting as super-fast EV sports cars and luxury electric sedans, but they're just as important in the transition away from internal combustion engines. That's why, alongside its eye-catching EV3, EV4, and EV5 concept cars at CES 2024, Kia brought along its vision of what electrified fleets might look like in the not-too-distant future.

Despite what the name suggests, the Kia Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) isn't one new model, but a whole ecosystem of flexible EVs. It's not a new concept: what's fresh is that, for once, it could actually work.

Initially, there'll be the Kia PV5, an electric delivery vehicle offered in a variety of body sizes and styles. Down the line, though, there'll be a smaller PV1 for last-mile city logistics, and a bigger PV7 with more space and range. Kia is even planning a taxi version, including an autonomous robotaxi built on Motional technology.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

What distinguishes these ostensibly very different EVs is the fact that, under the various bodies, the core platform is shared. If we're going to be seeing these electric vans on the road — or delivering packages and groceries — then they need to be easy to deploy. That means a single chassis, atop which interchangeable upper portions (Kia refers to as "life modules") can be electromagnetically attached. One PBV could be a delivery vehicle during the day, a taxi at night, and even turned into a camper van for recreational use at the weekend.