Kia EV3 & EV4 Concepts Are Headed To Production, And Cost Could Be Their Big Advantage

The EV3 has small EVs like the Volvo EX30 squarely in its sights. Looking like a scaled-down version of Kia's flagship EV9, the EV3 has a subcompact footprint with lots of passenger space, not to mention a few rad interior flourishes that we really, really hope make it to production.

Kia

For starters, there's the flip-up rear bench – something that reminds us of the Magic Seats in the old Honda Fit. This would allow buyers to load tall items into the back of the EV3, and Kia says it's looking into the possibility of fitting a vehicle-to-load charging port inside the car, so you could theoretically load up an e-bike and charge it while you drive.

Kia

Up front, the EV3 has a slide-out panel for climate controls that Kia says probably won't come to production, but the sliding center console that converts into a table is a lot more realistic. The concept's rear-hinged coach doors also aren't likely to become a reality, but Kia says the EV3's overall design is pretty close to final. We hope those awesome four-spoke blocky wheels find their way to production, too.